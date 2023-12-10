Alabama football's CFP berth slows flow of NCAA transfer portal exits | Goodbread

Funny how a shot at a championship ring can narrow the nozzle on the flow of transfers.

The NCAA transfer portal has been open for a week now, and only four players have decided to part ways with Alabama football: WR Ja'Corey Brooks, DL Isaiah Hastings, QB Tyler Buchner and WR Thaiu Jones-Bell.

There's plenty of time for more exits — another month or so — and the Crimson Tide will surely lose a few more. But with a berth in the College Football Playoff comes a chance at a national championship for every player who’s still on the roster a month from now when the playoff is settled.

And for that, they'll stick around.

At this time a year ago, a two-loss Alabama team that missed the playoff had lost 11 players to the portal: Aaron Anderson, Javion Cohen, JoJo Earle, Christian Leary, Damieon George, Amari Kight, Jack Martin, Trey Sanders, Khyree Jackson, Tanner Bowles and Traeshon Holden. It eventually lost a few more.

Name, image and likeness dollars, of course, were available for the taking.

NIL has flung open the door for players to make whatever they can get, and make no mistake — they can get a lot. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule recently said the market price for a top quarterback in the NCAA transfer portal is anywhere from $1-2 million. Know what Max Duggan is making in the NFL as a rookie now? The former TCU star quarterback who led the Horned Frogs to the CFP last year is pulling $216,000 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The early Christmas of NIL money officially began falling from the portal sky on Monday, but with a championship at stake, it's been a slow trickle from other CFP-qualifying programs, as well. Texas has lost just two players to the portal so far. Michigan and Washington have lost just one each.

And while a CFP bid might merely delay outgoing transfers, rather than prevent them, it's worth noting that some players who are holding off are probably losing money by doing so.

NIL money that's available to transfers gets thrown around harder and faster right now than at any other time on the portal calendar. December is silly season where transfers are concerned, and the market for the top talent only wanes from where it is now. NFL free agency in March tends to work the same way — the big deals get done first, and it's more of a buyer's market on the back end.

With a national championship on the line, however, money isn't the only concern.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football's CFP berth slows flow of NCAA transfer portal exits