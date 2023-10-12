Was Alabama football's benching of Jalen Milroe a touch of Nick Saban genius? Hmm ... | Toppmeyer

I won’t label Nick Saban’s Week 3 benching of Jalen Milroe as genius, because Alabama football playing two inferior quarterbacks that day resulted in South Florida threatening an upset well into the fourth quarter.

Something good emerged from the experiment, though. It proved, for all to see, that Milroe is Alabama’s best quarterback. A hung jury, no more. No longer could Alabama fans hesitate to throw support behind Milroe while wondering if a better option existed.

Alabama possessed no superior quarterback. Its ugly 17-3 win over USF verified it.

So, when Milroe threw a second-half interception last week while Alabama trailed Texas A&M, no reasonable person could think Milroe needed replacing. He made a mistake, but he was the right quarterback to lead the comeback. Milroe could remain confident without wondering whether he needed to look over his shoulder.

When Alabama quickly regained possession after an interception of its own, Milroe led a game-tying drive. Later, he threw the winning touchdown to cap the best performance of his career.

“Jalen has matured a lot,” Saban said Wednesday.

He’s improved, too.

Milroe is better grasping his role as a distributor, Saban said. Get the ball into the right person’s hands, at the right time. Saban compared Milroe to an improving point guard.

That could be misconstrued as Milroe being a game manager. That’s not the case. He’s Alabama’s most dynamic, explosive offensive player. Whatever limitations Alabama faces, it faces more without Milroe.

I doubt Saban’s hope or plan was to have Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson muck it up for four quarters against USF, but in doing so, they illustrated a valuable truth.

Milroe is Alabama’s guy. Case closed.

Nick Saban enjoys a laugh during walk down memory lane

Several years ago, Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos told the story of being Michigan State’s young scout-team quarterback and the Spartans’ defensive coordinator getting on his case.

The year was 1986. The coordinator was a 34-year-old Saban.

Here’s how Enos put it in 2015 to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: “I haven’t talked to (Saban), I think, since the last time he yelled at me at practice as a scout-team player.”

Saban said Wednesday he doesn’t remember getting on Enos, but as he racked his brain, he laughed and admitted he wouldn’t deny the possibility.

“If he says I got on him, that really wouldn’t surprise me,” Saban said while chuckling.

Enos and Saban reunited in 2018, while Enos was an Alabama assistant. Enos circled back around to Arkansas as its offensive coordinator. Now, Razorbacks fans are barking at him.

Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) will play Saturday at No. 10 Alabama (5-1, 3-0).

Mark Stoops reins in “Pony up!” comment

Mark Stoops wants Kentucky fans to know, he appreciates them.

Stoops on Wednesday toned down previous remarks he made his radio show, when he said disgruntled fans should “Pony up!” and donate more to UK’s NIL collective for the Wildcats to have a chance at catching Georgia.

Stoops said his comments were meant to rally the fan base, but he acknowledged he could’ve chosen his words differently after a disgruntled fan called in and asked Stoops why UK couldn’t beat elite teams, like Kirby Smart’s No. 1 Bulldogs.

“I really simply should have said, ‘Hey, dude, I’ve gotten over a lot of humps. That’s not a hump. That’s Mt. Everest,' " Stoops said Wednesday.

Stoops is right. He should’ve said that the first time.

TOPPMEYER: Kentucky's Mark Stoops gives coaches a new excuse: Blame fans for being cheap

Coaches and administrators continually ask fans to donate, donate, donate, but don’t redirect Saturday's 38-point humiliation against Georgia onto fans’ shoulders.

To Stoops’ credit, he recalibrated and repeatedly said he takes “full responsibility” for UK’s performance.

“I love our fans, whether they give one cent, one dollar or a lot of money. It doesn’t matter. I love our fan base,” Stoops said. “We need them here this week,” when Kentucky (5-1) hosts No. 25 Missouri (5-1).

How about LSU’s Jayden Daniels?

I almost didn’t believe coach Brian Kelly when he said that it was around this time last year that LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was limited to 80 yards passing in a game. The stats confirm it. Auburn bottled up Daniels while LSU gutted out a 21-17 victory. A month later, Daniels threw for 86 yards in a win over Arkansas.

Now, Daniels is the SEC’s top-performing quarterback.

“Incredible growth,” Kelly said of Daniels.

OPINION: RGIII pitches LSU football's Jayden Daniels for Heisman Trophy. I'm listening

Daniels will get another shot at Auburn on Saturday, when No. 20 LSU (4-2, 3-1) hosts AU (3-2, 0-2).

Email of the week

Jude writes: Before you crown (Kelly) as most overrated coach, don't forget that he nabbed the SEC West in his first season, while Jimbo (Fisher) has yet to claim that crown.

Keep up the good work. The Daily Advertiser can thank you, Koki and Dear Abby for my subscription.

TOPPMEYER: Jimbo Fisher too timid for Texas A&M football to beat Nick Saban's Alabama

My response: Fisher reclaimed his scepter as King of the Overrated after Brian Kelly’s brief coup. Thank you for the kind words, regarding your subscription. May I also suggest the “Pearls Before Swine” comic strip is worth your time, when you’re finished reading Koki Riley and Dear Abby.

Three and out

1. A fascinating stat: Kentucky has beaten Missouri in seven of the last eight matchups. The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites for Saturday’s meeting in Lexington.

2. It’s cliché to say SEC games are won at the line of scrimmage. It’s also appropriate for No. 17 Tennessee’s game against Texas A&M. The Aggies lead the SEC in tackles for loss and sacks. The Vols rank second in each category. In this coin-flip game, I’ll take the team with the better-performing defensive line to win.

3. What should Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea propose after Georgia inevitably delivers a beatdown in Nashville? A suggestion: Ask fans to man the cranes residing behind Vanderbilt’s north end zone to aid the stadium's ongoing construction project. Want your team to win? Pony up, or grab a hard hat!

