Can Alabama football win a track meet vs. LSU's nation-leading offense? Try this instead

Don't expect Alabama football and LSU to replicate the game from 12 years ago on Saturday.

The two teams combined for 15 points as LSU won 9-6 in 2011. The Tigers might win again at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but nine points probably won't cut it. And not only that, the 2023 version of LSU has the ability to score a heck of a lot more than nine points.

Try 47.4 points.

That's the number the Tigers have averaged so far this season, and no other team has averaged more. Not Southern California, not Oregon, not Oklahoma and not Florida State. They're all close, but none have reached LSU's level. And if Alabama wants to all but win the SEC West this weekend, and keep hopes of the College Football Playoff alive, the Crimson Tide is going to have to stop that elite Tigers offense.

Can the Alabama offense go blow-for-blow with LSU? Maybe. The Tigers' defense isn't all that good; it ranks tied for No. 73 in the country in points per game allowed (26.5). But the smarter play for Alabama is to avoid an all-out offensive slugfest altogether. The best way to do that? Keep LSU's offense off the field as much as possible.

It's why the Alabama running game needs to have one of its best games of the season when No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) faces No. 13 LSU (6-2, 4-1) on Saturday (6:45 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama's defense has the playmakers to battle the LSU offense. The Crimson Tide has the second-best scoring defense in the SEC and the No. 16 group in the country, allowing only 16.5 points per game. However, in the college game that favors offensive football in this day and age, Alabama probably won't be able to hold the Tigers to nine points like 12 years ago. LSU will likely have its moments offensively, even if the Crimson Tide defends well.

Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are two top LSU weapons. The two receivers are both in the top five in the SEC in receiving yards and have combined for 20 receiving touchdowns. They have a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback throwing to them in Jayden Daniels. He's No. 1 in the country in passing efficiency (204.32), tied for No. 1 in passing touchdowns (25), No. 4 in passing yards (2573) and No. 4 in passing yards per completion (15.79).

"He killed us last year so the guy was a really, really good player last year and he's a really, really good player now," Nick Saban said Monday. "I think overall they execute their offense to perfection and it starts with him because he makes the right reads relative to runs and passes and zone option plays and pass down plays. He's very good at reading coverages, makes really quick decisions. All those things were evident last year by the way he played and I think he's probably even better now because he has even more experience and knowledge in the offense and they've got really good players around him."

Daniels sounds exactly like the type of player you want to keep off the field as much as possible.

Enter the Alabama running game.

It has certainly left much to be desired at times this season. There have been some flashes (see the 193-yard outing with three rushing touchdowns vs. Mississippi State), but consistency has been an issue at times. Alabama sits in the middle of the pack of the SEC in rushing offense, averaging 147.13 yards per game. Not bad, but it certainly could be better. There might be no better game to step up and dominate on the ground than this one. If Alabama can successfully run and churn out first down after first down, that's going to lead to some long drives. Not only would those long drives keep the LSU offense off the field but they would also give the defense plenty of rest.

A balanced offense is always the best call, so passing will have to be part of this, too. But if Alabama can run effectively and run often, that could be the best defense vs. LSU.

The teeth of this Tiger are on offense. That bite can't hurt you from the sideline.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Alabama football must do to beat LSU's nation-leading offense