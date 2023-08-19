Alabama football wide receivers in scrimmage spotlight for good reason | Goodbread

Nick Saban liked what he saw at the wide receiver position on Saturday, as Alabama football held its second and final scrimmage of fall camp.

It was a fairly stark contrast to a week ago, when the Crimson Tide coach lamented dropped passes in his team's first scrimmage, but the problem has deeper roots. Roll back tape from Saban news conferences in the spring of 2022, and from last August, and you'll hear concerns not only about drops, but about timing, route-running, and various other tenets of good wide receiver play. Given that, Alabama's issue with dropped passes last season shouldn't have been all that surprising; Saban saw it coming. He more or less foretold it. And with the majority of last year's receiving corps back for 2023, its miscues this fall will be all the more noticeable.

So as positive signs go, from a scrimmage closed to public and media, it was more than a little noteworthy that on Alabama's final scrimmage day, on the back end of the throws from a hotly contested quarterback battle, Saban was generally encouraged.

"I think our receivers have really improved. I think they played faster (Saturday). They're playing with more confidence. I think we've had less drops, but obviously the goal is you never want to have any drops. We're going to continue to work on that," Saban said. "But I think they've made improvement. I think we've made improvement in the passing game. I think we're more consistent in what we're doing and I think we're more confident."

It's a unit that needs more than consistent hands. It also needs a star presence, someone who can stretch the field vertically, take the top off opposing defenses and generate touchdowns from outside the red zone. Someone who the quarterback — be it Jalen Milroe, who, according to multiple scrimmage witnesses, took the field with the first offense to open the scrimmage, or someone else — can expect to be open and reliable on critical downs.

Willing blockers for the run game are no small factor at wide receiver, either.

Veteran Ja'Corey Brooks, in whom NFL scouts see untapped potential, and former Georgia Bulldog Jermaine Burton are the Crimson Tide's most experienced options, but it might take a fresher face to make a dynamic difference. Wide receiver isn't the hardest position for a newcomer to make an impact; Alabama's track record for getting significant receiving production from freshmen is pretty long and distinguished. Julio Jones. Amari Cooper. Calvin Ridley and others.

Maybe it comes from Malik Benson, the junior college transfer whom Saban spoke well of when asked on Saturday. Maybe it comes from an up-and-comer such as Kendrick Law or Isaiah Bond. Or maybe it's a more established veteran who simply improves.

But it needs to come from somewhere. And on this day, for at least one day, Saban saw what he wanted.

