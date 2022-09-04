RECAP: Alabama football dominant in 2022 season opener against Utah State

Alabama football looks to score a victory over Utah State in the Crimson Tide's season opener.

Alabama is fresh off a season in which it fell short in the College Football Playoff Championship to Georgia, but the Crimson Tide is ranked No. 1 in the country heading into the first week.

With the game against the Aggies, Nick Saban begins his 16th season with Alabama. Saban is 183-25 over that time span. He's won six national championships with the Crimson Tide, too.

He is matched up with Blake Anderson, who is in his second season coaching Utah State. He led the Aggies to a Mountain West Conference title in 2021 and another win in Week 0. Utah State beat UConn 31-20 last week.

Utah State (1-0) will face No. 1 Alabama (0-0) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Alabama football vs. Utah State: Recap the live game updates

POSTGAME

4th quarter

FINAL: Alabama 55, Utah State 0. Thorough and impressive in Week 1.

3:25 left: Alabama's reserves on defense holds on fourth down to preserve the shutout.

6:44 left: James Burnip's punt is blocked in Utah State territory. That followed the debut drive for freshman Ty Simpson at QB. Alabama still leads 55-0.

3rd quarter

1:02 left: Utah State has three first downs tonight. Alabama has 27 first downs.

10:18 left: Jase McClellan's second TD catch of the day on a screen pass from Milroe. Alabama 55, Utah State 0.

12:12 left: Another Utah State punt. Here comes Jalen Milroe.

13:37 left: That was quick. Jahmyr Gibbs' first big play at Alabama is a 58-yard run down the right sideline. Two plays later, Bryce Young runs it in for a touchdown from four yards out. Alabama 48, Utah State 0.

2nd quarter

HALFTIME: Alabama 41, Utah State 0. Tide outgaining Utah State 350-58.

15 seconds left: Jase McClellan has his first touchdown catch of the night, an 8-yard catch. Bryce Young now has five touchdown passes. Alabama 41, Utah State 0.

0:43 left: Utah State's Patrick Joyner is disqualified for targeting after a high hit on Bryce Young. Don't know how much more he'll need to play tonight.

2:56 left: The Tide offense taking some time on this drive, which results in a Will Reichard 33-yard field goal. 11 plays, 55 yards in 4:44.

10:14 left: Traeshon Holden gets loose and scores from 14 yards out on a Bryce Young pass. Young's fourth TD pass, Holden's second TD catch.

10:42 left: Bryce Young runs down the left sideline....and Utah State doesn't tackle him. Young finally slides down inside the USU 15, a 63-yard run.

Bryce Young showcasing his own creation capacity against Utah State.



It’s an underrated element of the potential QB1’s game, demonstrating it several times last season when the team needed him to conjure up some magic #RollTide



pic.twitter.com/EpT1huKWVy — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 4, 2022

11:09 left: Utah State has managed just 41 total yards to this point. Will Anderson has three tackles, a TFL and a QB hurry. Alabama gets the ball back after another three and out.

12:19 left: Touchdown Alabama! Jermaine Burton has his second touchdown catch of the day. Bryce Young has three touchdown passes. Alabama 24, Utah State 0.

13:30 left: Bryce Young scrambles inside the Utah State 10 on third down. First and goal, Alabama.

1st quarter

0:26 left: Kobe Prentice is impressive in space. He already has five catches.

3:00 left: Will Anderson, my goodness. He meets the Utah State ball carrier instantly in the backfield. What a player.

3:06 left: Utah State's failed fourth down attempt in its own territory sets up the Tide in a good spot, and they take advantage. Bryce Young to Traeshon Holden for the touchdown.

5:55 left: Touchdown Alabama! Jermaine Burton, Georgia transfer, catches his first touchdown as a Crimson Tide wideout. Bryce Young was 4-5 for 59 yards on the drive. Alabama 10, Utah State 0.

Touchdown Alabama 🐘🔥



Bruce Young to Jermaine Burton 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/4DsDjHnPgM — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) September 4, 2022

8:57 left: Utah State goes three-and-out. Bryce Young and the Alabama offense back on the field.

9:56 left: Alabama's first offensive drive ends in a field goal after Bryce Young throws long on third down while being hit. Traeshon Holden had a 14-yard catch in the drive.

12:49 left: Alabama's defense concedes a first down pass but nothing else on the first drive. Here comes Bryce Young.

Pregame: Welcome back! Alabama and Utah State about to get going at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game is on SEC Network. Live updates will populate here after kickoff.

Alabama only returns the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, the best defensive player in the country and more. How much better will (or can?) Bryce Young and Will Anderson be in 2022? Time to find out.

