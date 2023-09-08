Alabama football vs. Texas: Score prediction, scouting report

Tuscaloosa will be the center of the college football world Saturday.

No. 3 Alabama football (1-0) faces No. 10 Texas (1-0) in a matchup that could end up bringing the most people to Tuscaloosa of any game during Nick Saban's 17 seasons leading the Crimson Tide.

The attention will be there, whether it be the hundreds of thousands of people in the city watching, or the many more expected to view the matchup on ESPN in the primetime slot. Not until Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) will we know if the matchup lives up to the billing that the game has received.

Not only are these two historic programs in college football lore, but there are also plenty of other storylines. Saban faces former assistant Steve Sarkisian in his return to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Texas looks to return the favor after Alabama handed it a late home loss a season ago. At quarterback, Quinn Ewers will look to extract his revenge for getting taken out of the game in the first quarter a season ago while Jalen Milroe will aim to show he's the real deal on a national stage after he had an impressive start against Middle Tennessee.

Here's our scouting report of Texas and a score prediction for the game.

Can Alabama be more effective against Quinn Ewers?

A season ago, he completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards as he carved up the Crimson Tide defense. Then, Ewers sustained an injury late in the first quarter that took him out of the game.

He returned a month later and finished out the season. Ewers finished 172 of 296 for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions.

The Southlake, Texas, native started this season off 19 of 30 for 260 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against Rice. The Alabama defense will pose other problems, though.

Ewers, despite the weapons he has, might have trouble attacking the Crimson Tide secondary. He finished 0 for 6 on passes 20 yards or more down the field against Rice, per Pro Football Focus. A season ago he finished 16 for 54 (30%) on deep passes with three total touchdowns. By comparison, Milroe went 3 for 4 with three touchdowns last week against Middle Tennessee.

With Ewers' ineffectiveness on deep passes, Alabama will need to make sure it limits yardage after the catch on short and intermediate throws.

History of Alabama football vs. Texas

The two programs have faced off 10 times. The matchup will be the second all time in Tuscaloosa, and Alabama lost the last game 10-0 in 1902.

The Longhorns hold a 7-2-1 series lead, but Alabama has won the past two matchups: the BCS Championship Game in 2009 and the matchup in Austin a season ago. The Longhorns have not beaten the Crimson Tide since 1982.

Examining offensive weapons, offensive line

Much of Texas' offense will look similar to the one Alabama faced a season ago in Austin.

Back are the top three receivers from 2022: Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. Worthy and Whittington combined for 12 receptions and 161 yards a season ago against the Crimson Tide. The Longhorns also added Georgia transfer Adonai Mitchell at receiver.

"Worthy's an outstanding receiver," Saban said.

Up front, Texas brought back all five starters from a season ago. The Crimson Tide had three sacks in that game in Austin.

The biggest change will be on offense. Gone are Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. They combined for 26 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown against Alabama. Jonathan Brooks and former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson are the top returners at the position. Freshman CJ Baxter got the start vs. Rice with five carries for 38 yards. But it was Jaydon Blue who had the most productive day with 10 carries for 55 yards in the opener.

Defense

Three of the top four tacklers are back, including All-American Jaylan Ford (119 tackles). The linebacker also had four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to go with six passes defensed in 2022.

Returners in the secondary include Jerrin Thompson and Jahdae Barron.

The defense added three transfers, including defensive lineman Trill Carter (Minnesota), defensive back Jalen Catalon (Arkansas) and defensive back Gavin Holmes (Wake Forest).

Score prediction

Alabama 31, Texas 20: It's one thing to play the Crimson Tide close in Austin, but beating an Alabama team at home will be especially tough. Saban has lost eight times at home over 16 seasons, plus Crimson Tide fans turn out for big matchups at home. Sure Texas could surprise, but this will be Alabama's statement game to remind college football it's a contender for the national championship.

What channel is Alabama vs. Texas on?

