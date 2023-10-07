Alabama football vs. Texas A&M score: Live updates from Week 6

Alabama football looks to score a victory over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Nick Saban and his team return to the site where Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies upset the Crimson Tide two seasons ago, the only loss of the 2021 regular season. Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) already has one loss this time, and with another loss, it would all but dash the Crimson Tide's hopes of making the four-team College Football Playoff in 2023.

The same goes for Texas A&M, who lost a Week 2 game to Miami on the road. The Aggies are without starting quarterback Conner Weigman who's out with an injury, but Max Johnson has plenty of experience. In fact, he played for LSU against the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2021.

Jalen Milroe will get his second SEC road start at quarterback for Alabama after putting together a solid performance against Mississippi State on the road this past week. Texas A&M is expected to be a tougher test, though. He'll aim to minimize mistakes more than he did a season ago when he had three touchdowns and three turnovers in his first collegiate start against the Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2022.

Alabama football will play Texas A&M on CBS with Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell on the call. Chris Stewart, Tyler Watts and Roger Hoover will be broadcasting the game on the radio for the Crimson Tide Sports Network.

The game can be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Aggies will face each other at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 10 Texas - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss - W Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State - W Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. LSU Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. New Mexico - W Saturday, Sept. 9 at Miami - L Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. ULM - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Auburn - W Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas - W Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Alabama Saturday, Oct. 14 at Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 21 Open Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 4 at Ole Miss Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. ACU Saturday, Nov. 25 at LSU

