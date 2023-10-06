Alabama football vs. Texas A&M: Score prediction, scouting report

Alabama football aims to score another SEC road victory this week as the Crimson Tide travels to College Station, Texas to face Texas A&M.

Avenging the loss to Jimbo Fisher's team from the last time Alabama played the Aggies on the road won't be easy. After an early loss to Miami this season, Texas A&M has been gaining momentum. Against Auburn and Arkansas, the Aggies logged seven sacks in each game.

Alabama's pass protection looked improved against Mississippi State, but Texas A&M should provide a real sense as to just how much blocking has improved for the Crimson Tide.

No. 10 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will face Texas A&M (4-1, 0-2) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Here's our scouting report of the Aggies, how they stack up with the Crimson Tide, and a score prediction for the game.

JALEN MILROE: Why Jalen Milroe isn't same quarterback he was vs. Texas A&M in 2022

NICK SABAN: Fiery Nick Saban hasn't gone anywhere. Alabama football fans can thank Miss Terry

Players to know

On offense, Max Johnson is now the quarterback again for the Aggies. He replaces Conner Weigman who is out with an injury. Johnson has started four games now for the Aggies, including a week ago when he passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Razorbacks. Alabama last faced him when he played quarterback for LSU in 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith are his two leading receivers. Stewart has caught 24 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns. Smith has caught 22 passes for 343 yards. At running back, Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels are No. 11 and No. 12 specifically in the SEC in rushing yards with 276 and 270 yards. They've combined for four rushing scores.

On defense, Tyreek Chappell and Josh DeBerry make up a strong duo at cornerback, having broken up 23 passes this season. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is a name to watch; he's proven to be problematic for SEC offenses, having registered two tackles for loss and two sacks in each of Texas A&M's SEC games. Defensive lineman Shemar Turner could also be disruptive; he's tied for fourth in the SEC with four sacks through five games.

History of Alabama football vs. Texas A&M

The Crimson Tide leads the overall series 12-3 and has a winning steak of one game against the Aggies. Texas A&M beat Alabama in the Crimson Tide's most recent trip to College Station in 2021, where Alabama is 5-1 all time. Nick Saban has a 9-2 record against Texas A&M while Fisher is 1-5 vs. the Crimson Tide over his time at Texas A&M and Florida State.

How Alabama-Texas A&M stack up on offense

3rd down conversion percentage:

Alabama: 46.3% (31st nationally)

Texas A&M: 50% (t-14th)

Passing offense:

Alabama: 283 yards per game (30th)

Texas A&M: 195.4 yards per game (103rd)

Red zone offense:

Alabama: 94.1% (t-15th)

Texas A&M: 91.7% (t-25th)

Fewest sacks allowed:

Alabama: 4 per game (t-122nd)

Texas A&M: 1.40 per game (t-35th)

Scoring offense:

Alabama: 32.2 points per game (50th)

Texas A&M: 38.6 points per game (t-15th)

How Alabama-Texas A&M stack up on defense

Third-down defense:

Alabama: 33.3% (t-30th)

Texas A&M: 23.4% (3rd)

Pass yards allowed:

Alabama: 184.2 yards per game (24th)

Texas A&M: 157.6 yards per game (9th)

Red zone defense:

Alabama: 76.9% (40th)

Texas A&M: 87.5% (t-93rd)

Rushing defense:

Alabama: 112.8 yards per game (36th)

Texas A&M: 96.2 yards per game (20th)

Sacks:

Alabama: 3.4 per game (t-11th)

Texas A&M: 4 per game (t-2nd)

Scoring defense:

Alabama: 13.5 points per game (t-17th)

Texas A&M: 17.75 points per game (32nd)

Score prediction

Alabama 20, Texas A&M 17: If Alabama can't protect Jalen Milroe, and he turns the ball over multiple times, this could turn ugly for the Crimson Tide. So long as Milroe plays winning football and has time to throw, Alabama wins a close game on the road.

What channel is Alabama vs. Texas A&M on?

The game will be on CBS and can be streamed on Fubo. (Click here for a free trial)

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football vs. Texas A&M: Score prediction, scouting report