Alabama football vs. Texas game time and TV announced

Alabama football vs. Texas is now officially set for Week 2 of the 2023 season, and it's going to be in prime time.

The Crimson Tide will face the Longhorns on ESPN at 6 p.m., Sept. 9, at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the network announced Tuesday.

Alabama faced the Longhorns in Austin, Texas, in 2022 and won 20-19 thanks to a field goal from kicker Will Reichard with 10 seconds left.

Coach Nick Saban is entering his 17th season as coach of the Crimson Tide. He's 194-27 (.878) at Alabama with six national championships over that span.

Alabama is aiming to return to the College Football Playoff after not qualifying for only the second time in 2022.

Steve Sarkisian, the former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, enters his third season as Texas' coach. He is 13-12 (.520) over the past two seasons.

