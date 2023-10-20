Alabama football vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report

Alabama football aims to score a victory over Tennessee on Saturday as the Vols make the trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will look to avenge the loss from a season ago in Knoxville when Tennessee beat Saban for the first time during his long tenure at Alabama. Each team finds itself in a race for its respective division title.

It won't likely be the same offensive duel from a season ago at Neyland Stadium. Gone are quarterbacks Bryce Young and Hendon Hooker, two top-tier quarterbacks who had their offenses humming. Enter Jalen Milroe and Joe Milton, who will aim to lead their respective teams to victory.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) will play No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here's our scouting report of the Vols, how they stack up with the Crimson Tide, and a score prediction for the game.

Players to know

On offense, running back Jaylen Wright has been one of the top threats, leading Tennessee's conference-leading rushing offense. Wright has rushed for 571 yards, averaging 7.14 yards a carry. He also has one rushing touchdown. Jabari Small is another back Tennessee has, and he has averaged 5.52 yards a carry to go with 359 yards. Dylan Sampson, however, has been the running back scoring the most; he has tallied six rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile at quarterback, Milton has been the guy this season. He's a sixth-year senior who transferred from Michigan, started the first two games of the 2021 season, then after an injury he served as Hooker's backup. This season, Milton has thrown for 1,264 yards on 182 attempts for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for four touchdowns.

On defense, the Vols have one of the conference's best pass rushes. James Pearce Jr. leads the way; he is tied for second in the conference with six sacks. Tyler Baron is another name to watch; he has tallied five sacks this season. Pearce and Baron are a comparable duo to Alabama's Turner and Braswell. In the secondary, Kamal Hadden is a player to watch. He's tied for fifth in the conference with three interceptions. Hadden is also tied for second in the conference with 11 passes defended.

History of Alabama football vs. Tennessee

The Crimson Tide and Vols have met 106 times, and Alabama holds a 59-38-8 edge in the series. That included the 15 wins from 2007 to 2021 until the Vols snapped it in 2022. Alabama is 32-17-7 all-time in Tuscaloosa against Tennessee. Saban has lost only twice in his career to the Vols with 17 wins overall.

How Alabama-Tennessee stack up on offense

3rd down conversion percentage:

Alabama: 44.1% (38th nationally)

Tennessee: 42.9% (46th)

Passing offense:

Alabama: 219.4 yards per game (81st)

Tennessee: 212.5 yards per game (87th)

Rushing offense:

Alabama: 148.4 yards per game (t-71st)

Tennessee: 231.3 yards per game (6th)

Red zone offense:

Alabama: 95.2% (12th)

Tennessee: 86.2% (t-54th)

Fewest sacks allowed:

Alabama: 4.43 per game (126th)

Tennessee: 1.5 per game (t-32nd)

Scoring offense:

Alabama: 30.1 points per game (t-56th)

Tennessee: 33.5 points per game (36th)

How Alabama-Tennessee stack up on defense

Third-down defense:

Alabama: 33% (28th)

Tennessee: 32.3% (22nd)

Pass yards allowed:

Alabama: 187.1 yards per game (23rd)

Tennessee: 197.8 yards per game (28th)

Red zone defense:

Alabama: 78.9% (t-42nd)

Tennessee: 82.4% (t-59th)

Rushing defense:

Alabama: 104.4 yards per game (18th)

Tennessee: 105.2 yards per game (20th)

Sacks:

Alabama: 3.71 (4th)

Tennessee: 4 (3rd)

Scoring defense:

Alabama: 16 points per game (t-12th)

Tennessee: 17 points per game (t-17th)

Score prediction

Alabama 24, Tennessee 17: A re-focused Crimson Tide offense will get back on track, even against a strong Tennessee pass rush. The game will be hard fought, but Alabama will come out with a victory in the end thanks to its stout defense.

What channel is Alabama vs. Tennessee on?

