Alabama football vs. South Florida: Score prediction, scouting report

Alabama football aims to score a victory this week after the loss to Texas, and South Florida is next up on the schedule.

The Bulls are under the direction of first-year coach Alex Golesh, a name Alabama knows well. He coordinated the Tennessee offense that beat the Crimson Tide in Knoxville a season ago. Now, he gets another shot at beating Nick Saban, but with a much different cast of players.

No. 10 Alabama (1-1) will face South Florida (1-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Here's our scouting report of South Florida, how it stacks up with Alabama, and a score prediction for the game.

Players to know

Byrum Brown serves as the quarterback of the Bulls. He has completed about half of his passes for 363 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 183 yards and four scores. No other South Florida rushers have scored a touchdown yet this season, but Nay'Quan Wright has the most rushing yards with 148. He's averaging 5.7 yards a carry. Khafre Brown has been the top receiver, catching six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, DJ Gordon IV leads the Bulls with 12 tackles, 3.5 of which have been tackles for loss. Logan Berryhill has snagged two interceptions, a team lead. Daquan Evans has the most tackles for loss on the team with four.

History of Alabama football vs. South Florida

The Crimson Tide and Bulls have faced each other once in the history of the two programs, and it was 20 years ago. South Florida traveled to Birmingham on Aug. 30, 2003. Alabama won the matchup 40-17. That was the final home game at Legion Field.

Saban has never coached against South Florida, and Alabama has never played South Florida in Tampa.

How Alabama-South Florida stack up on offense

3rd down conversion percentage:

Alabama: 55.6% (18th nationally)

South Florida: 40% (77th)

Passing offense:

Alabama: 240.5 yards per game (65th)

South Florida: 200 yards per game (96th)

Red zone offense:

Alabama: 5-for-5 (tied for 1st)

South Florida: 7-for-9 (tied for 91st)

Fewest sacks allowed:

Alabama: 3.5 sacks per game (117th)

South Florida: 5.5 sacks per game (130th)

Scoring offense:

Alabama: 40 points per game (29th)

South Florida: 31 points per game (tied for 60th)

How Alabama-South Florida stack up on defense

Third-down defense:

Alabama: 38.2% (tied for 65th)

South Florida: 37% (tied for 61st)

Pass yards allowed:

Alabama: 241 yards per game (90th)

South Florida: 355 yards per game (127th)

Red zone defense:

Alabama: 5 of 6 (tied for 60th)

South Florida: 6 of 7 (tied for 73rd)

Rushing defense:

Alabama: 91.5 yards per game (tied for 37th)

South Florida: 74 yards per game (tied for 19th)

Sacks:

Alabama: 1.5 sacks per game (tied for 84th)

South Florida: 2 sacks per game (tied for 63rd)

Scoring defense:

Alabama: 20.5 points per game (tied for 59th)

South Florida: 32.5 points per game (110th)

Score prediction

Alabama 42, South Florida: 10: The Crimson Tide get back on track after the loss to Texas. Even though this game is on the road, the matchup serves as the perfect palate cleanser for an Alabama team that needs to build momentum heading into SEC play.

What channel is Alabama vs. South Florida on?

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

