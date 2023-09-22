Alabama football vs. Ole Miss: Score prediction, scouting report

Alabama football aims to score a victory this week over Ole Miss to begin SEC play.

There hasn't been a much better chance than Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has now to beat his former boss Nick Saban, with Kiffin going 0-3 since joining Ole Miss. Alabama's offense has struggled mightily, and the defense has been solid in two of three games, but the Texas loss included a secondary that had trouble stopping big plays and a front seven that couldn't get any pressure. Former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding will be making his first return trip to Tuscaloosa since leaving for the Rebels in the offseason.

No. 12 Alabama (2-1) will face No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here's our scouting report of Ole Miss, how it stacks up with Alabama, and a score prediction for the game.

Players to know

On offense, Jaxson Dart is back at quarterback. He's completed 45 of 68 passes (66.18%) for 852 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. Dart has also ran for 213 yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns. Running back Quinshon Judkins is off to a strong start, as he leads the SEC with four rushing touchdowns. Jordan Watkins, Dayton Wade and Tre Harris are the top receiving threats, as the three have combined for 693 yards on 34 catches and six touchdowns; Harris has five of those.

Defensively, Ole Miss has several of the SEC's top defenders in passes defensed, including safety John Saunders Jr., safety Daijahn Anthony, cornerback Zamari Walton and cornerback Deantre Prince. The two safeties have broken up three passes each while the two corners have two each. Defensive back Trey Washington leads all defenders with 20 total tackles. Defensive end Isaac Ukwu has tallied the most sacks with two. The James Madison transfer also has three tackles for loss, a team lead as well.

History of Alabama football vs. Ole Miss

When the Crimson Tide and Rebels face off, it will mark the 71st matchup between the two programs. Alabama is 58-10-2 in the series, and the record in Tuscaloosa against Ole Miss is even more impressive: 28-2. The Crimson Tide have won the last seven matchups against the Rebels, but Saban is 14-2 vs. Ole Miss over his 16 previous seasons.

How Alabama-Ole Miss stack up on offense

3rd down conversion percentage:

Alabama: 47.6% (36th nationally)

Ole Miss: 41.2% (71st)

Passing offense:

Alabama: 196 yards per game (100th)

Ole Miss: 349.7 yards per game (9th)

Red zone offense:

Alabama: 8-for-8 (tied for 1st)

Ole Miss: 13-for-15 (tied for 56th)

Fewest sacks allowed:

Alabama: 4 sacks per game (123rd)

Ole Miss: 1.67 sacks per game (56th)

Scoring offense:

Alabama: 32.3 points per game (tied for 54th)

Ole Miss: 52.7 points per game (4th)

How Alabama-Ole Miss stack up on defense

Third-down defense:

Alabama: 35.3% (tied for 49th)

Ole Miss: 41.1% (82nd)

Pass yards allowed:

Alabama: 189.7 yards per game (37th)

Ole Miss: 226.7 yards per game (82nd)

Red zone defense:

Alabama: 5 of 6 (tied for 71st)

Ole Miss: 6 of 7 (tied for 83rd)

Rushing defense:

Alabama: 118 yards per game (56th)

Ole Miss: 123.7 yards per game (65th)

Sacks:

Alabama: 2.67 sacks per game (tied for 38th)

Ole Miss: 3.33 sacks per game (tied for 16th)

Scoring defense:

Alabama: 14.67 points per game (tied for 26th)

Ole Miss: 16.67 points per game (tied for 36th)

Score prediction

Alabama 31, Ole Miss 28: Jalen Milroe returning to the Crimson Tide offense makes a difference, and now that he knows he's the starter, he plays with more confidence. The Rebels have one of the best offenses in the country, but the defense learns from its mistakes against Texas to hold Ole Miss just enough to win.

What channel is Alabama vs. Ole Miss on?

The game will be on CBS and can be streamed on Fubo. (Click here for a free trial)

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

