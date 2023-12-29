Alabama football vs. Michigan: Score prediction, scouting report for Rose Bowl, CFP semifinal

LOS ANGELES — Alabama football aims to score a victory over Michigan in the Rose Bowl, ultimately seeking a spot in the College Football Playoff championship game.

The matchup pits two bluebloods of college football against one another in the bowl known as the granddaddy of them all.

The Crimson Tide will look to hand the Wolverines their first loss of the season, while Michigan will look to keep Alabama from a shot at extending Nick Saban's streak of never going more than three seasons without a national championship during his time with the Crimson Tide.

No. 4 Alabama (12-1) will face No. 1 Michigan (13-0) in the Rose Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on Monday (4 p.m. CT, ESPN). Here's our scouting report of the Wolverines, how they stack up with the Crimson Tide, and a score prediction for the game.

Players to know

Running back Blake Corum is the top name to know. He has scampered for 1,028 yards this season to go with 24 rushing touchdowns. He doesn't have elite burst, but his production can't be denied.

JJ McCarthy leads the offense at quarterback, and this season, he has completed 213 of 287 passes (74.2%) for 2,630 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has only thrown one touchdown since the start of November, though.

Roman Wilson is the top receiver for McCarthy. Wilson has caught 41 passes for 662 yards and 11 touchdowns, all team highs.

On defense, linebacker Junior Colson leads all defenders with 79 tackles. He also has two pass breakups.

Edge Jaylen Harrell is the top Wolverine in sacks with 6.5. He has also forced two fumbles.

The secondary for Michigan has been an opportunistic one. Mike Sainristill has grabbed five interceptions this season. Meanwhile, Will Johnson has three to his name.

History of Alabama football vs. Michigan

This matchup marks the sixth in the history of the two programs. The two squads last played on Jan. 1, 2020 when Alabama won the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. The Crimson Tide leads the overall series 3-2. Nick Saban is 4-3 all-time vs. Michigan, and Jim Harbaugh is 0-1 vs. Alabama, having lost the Citrus Bowl.

How Alabama-Michigan stack up on offense

3rd down conversion percentage:

Alabama: 46.7% (15th nationally)

Michigan: 46.7% (16th)

Passing offense:

Alabama: 228.5 yards per game (59th)

Michigan: 218.8 yards per game (71st)

Rushing offense:

Alabama: 172.7 yards per game (t-46th)

Michigan: 161.8 yards per game (60th)

Red zone offense:

Alabama: 94% (7th)

Michigan: 88.1% (t-37th)

Fewest sacks allowed:

Alabama: 3.31 per game (t-115th)

Michigan: 1.38 per game (28th)

Scoring offense:

Alabama: 35.1 points per game (17th)

Michigan: 36.7 points per game (t-14th)

How Alabama-Michigan stack up on defense

Third-down defense:

Alabama: 33.9% (25th)

Michigan: 30.8% (14th)

Pass yards allowed:

Alabama: 188.8 yards per game (24th)

Michigan: 152.6 yards per game (2nd)

Red zone defense:

Alabama: 81.6% (50th)

Michigan: 71.4% (t-3rd)

Rushing defense:

Alabama: 124.5 yards per game (29th)

Michigan: 87.1 yards per game (5th)

Sacks:

Alabama: 2.92 per game (12th)

Michigan: 2.46 per game (t-36th)

Scoring defense:

Alabama: 18.38 points per game (t-16th)

Michigan: 9.46 points per game (1st)

Score prediction

Alabama 24, Michigan 20: No matter who wins, this doesn't figure to be a high-scoring game. Michigan's defense looks better on paper, but it hasn't faced a quarterback like Jalen Milroe yet. He proves to be the difference maker in the end as Alabama advances to the national championship.

What channel is Alabama vs. Michigan on?

