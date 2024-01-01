Alabama football vs. Michigan live score, updates, highlights from Rose Bowl Game

After a Week 2 upset loss to Texas, Alabama football's College Football Playoff hopes looked slim.

Now, the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (12-1, 8-0 in SEC play) is on the cusp of yet another CFP national championship under Nick Saban. A meeting with top-ranked, undefeated Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten) at the Rose Bowl will determine who gets a spot in the national championship game.

Part of Alabama's resurgence to this point of the season is the play of quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has put the team on his shoulders after being benched in Week 3 against South Florida. He has spearheaded Alabama to 11 consecutive victories, each more important than the next, to ensure the Crimson Tide a spot in the playoff. He has 23 passing touchdowns to six interceptions, adding 12 rushing scores as well.

But overcoming Michigan's defense will be no easy feat, however. The Wolverines arguably represent the toughest opponent the Tide has faced this season, and is the only team in the country to have allowed fewer than 10 points per game. Milroe and Saban must figure out how to put points on the board against the stout Wolverines defense.

Saban's streak of making Alabama a national champion at least once every three seasons is also at risk this season. The tide lost to Georgia in the CFP title game in 2021, then barely missed the playoff in 2022. Anything but a championship trophy this season would put Saban in uncharted territory for the first time in his Alabama tenure.

Check out all the live updates and scores from the Rose Bowl:

Alabama vs. Michigan score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Alabama — — — — — Michigan — — — — —

Alabama vs. Michigan live updates, highlights

What channel is Alabama vs. Michigan today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Alabama vs. Michigan will be broadcast live on ESPN from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+, the ESPN app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Michigan start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Time: 4 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines will kick off their CFP semifinal matchup from the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. CT.

Alabama vs. Michigan betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Spread: Michigan (-1.5)

Over/under : 44.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -120 | Alabama +100

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, No. 15 Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 Alabama 27, Auburn 24* Saturday, Dec. 2 Alabama 27, No. 1 Georgia 24** Monday, Jan. 1 vs. Michigan (CFP semifinal)

* SEC game** SEC championship

Michigan football schedule 2023

* Big Ten game** Big Ten championship

