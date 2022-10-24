Alabama football vs. LSU kickoff time, TV info set

The Alabama football game vs. LSU officially has a kickoff time.

The No. 6 Crimson Tide will face the No. 20 Tigers at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) is looking for a third consecutive win over the Tigers. LSU last beat the Crimson Tide in 2019 with Joe Burrow at quarterback. Before then, the Tigers hadn't defeated Alabama since 2011.

This year's game will mark Brian Kelly's first attempt to beat the Crimson Tide with LSU (6-2, 4-1). The first-year head coach has faced Nick Saban and Alabama on multiple occasions at Notre Dame.

Their most recent matchup was in the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2020. Alabama won that game 31-14 and then beat Ohio State to win the national championship.

Wanting to beat Saban was one of the reasons Kelly decided to leave the Fighting Irish for the Tigers.

"Who doesn't want to beat Nick Saban?," Kelly said in the spring. "You know what I mean? I want to play him in the regular season. That's the standard, right? That's the standard. Now he's a conference opponent. I started at Division II as a head coach and felt like I was ready to move to Division I at Central Michigan. From there I moved to Cincinnati. From there I moved to Notre Dame. I loved my time in Notre Dame. I loved the players more than anything else. And you're presented with another challenge."

Saban actually talked with Kelly before and after the coach took the LSU job, Kelly said earlier this season.

“I told him that I thought he would do an outstanding job there and it’s certainly going to be challenging for us playing against,” Saban said in August. “They’ve always got good personnel and now they’ve got a really good coach. Not that they’ve not had great coaches in the past, but just a real challenging situation for us. But I’m sure he’ll do a great job there.”

