Alabama football vs. Kentucky score: Live updates from Kroger Field

Alabama football looks to score a victory over Kentucky on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

After a strong start to the season, the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 SEC) have struggled over the past month. Kentucky beat Mississippi State a week ago, but before that, the Wildcats lost three straight games.

Meanwhile, Alabama just won its seventh straight game, and the Crimson Tide won the past two games against rivals in Tennessee and LSU, both ranked squads. Nick Saban's team will be looking to avoid a letdown on the road against Kentucky this week.

With a win, the No. 8 Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 SEC) will lock up the SEC West.

PAUL "BEAR" BRYANT: How Alabama football beat Paul 'Bear' Bryant's Kentucky Wildcats not once but twice

WILL REICHARD: 15 untold Will Reichard stories: Duck disputes, dog negotiations and his flu prom

Alabama football score vs. Kentucky

What time, channel is Alabama game on?

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Stream: FUBO (free trial)

Alabama football will play Kentucky on ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George on the call. Chris Stewart, Tyler Watts and Roger Hoover will be handling the Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcast on the radio.

The game can be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Wildcats will face each other at 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 11.

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 10 Texas - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss - W Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State - W Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M - W Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas - W Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee - W Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. LSU - W Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Ball State - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Kentucky - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Akron - W Saturday, Sept. 23 at Vanderbilt - W Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Florida - W Saturday, Oct. 7 at Georgia - L Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Missouri - L Saturday, Oct. 21 Open Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Tennessee - L Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mississippi State - W Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Alabama Saturday, Nov. 18 at South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 25 at Louisville

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football score vs. Kentucky: Live updates from Kroger Field