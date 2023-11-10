Alabama football vs. Kentucky: Score prediction, scouting report

Alabama football is rolling, having beaten two rivals recently at Bryant-Denny Stadium the past two games, for seven wins in a row. The next challenge will be avoiding a letdown on the road vs. Kentucky.

The Wildcats have won some games no doubt, but they have also slipped up recently. First, Kentucky fell bigtime to Georgia 51-13 on Oct. 7 then dropped games to Missouri and Tennessee. All are ranked opponents, but losing three of the last four is not the momentum a team wants with Alabama coming to town.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 SEC) will face the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. If Alabama wins, it will lock up the SEC West and secure a trip to Atlanta to play in the SEC Championship Game.

Here's our scouting report of the Wildcats, how they stack up with the Crimson Tide, and a score prediction for the game.

REQUIRED READING: Why Kool-Aid McKinstry wears No. 1 for Alabama football: One enduring brotherhood

WILL REICHARD STORIES: 15 untold Will Reichard stories: Duck disputes, dog negotiations and his flu prom

Players to know

On offense, Ray Davis is at the top of the list. The running back transferred to Kentucky after two seasons at Vanderbilt. The move has been a successful one. Davis is second in the conference with 903 rushing yards. His nine rushing touchdowns and 6.10 yards per carry are both third in the conference. As a receiver, he's caught five touchdowns. Kentucky also has a transfer at quarterback in Devin Leary, who joined the Wildcats from NC State. He's No. 8 in the conference with 1,905 passing yards, and his completion percentage of 57.42% is 14th in the conference. He's thrown for 18 touchdowns, which is second in the conference. His seven interceptions are also tied for second-most in the SEC. At receiver, the Wildcats don't have near the threats Alabama just faced a week ago vs. LSU; Tayvion Robinson and Dane Key are the top two receivers for Kentucky, and they rank No. 18 and No. 19, respectively, with 462 and 431 receiving yards for a combined seven touchdowns.

Linebacker D'Eryk Jackson leads the Wildcats with 58 tackles. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions. Defensive back Maxwell Hairston is second on the team with 54 tackles and has five interceptions, which leads the SEC. Those two players have combined for seven of Kentucky's eight interceptions. Trevin Wallace and Deone Walker lead the way as pass rushers; each has tallied 4.5 sacks this season. They have also combined for 14 tackles for loss.

History of Alabama football vs. Kentucky

The Crimson Tide and Wildcats have played 41 times, and Alabama is 38-2-1 in the series. It's been virtually all Alabama. The Crimson Tide has won seven in a row vs. the Wildcats, and Alabama is 15-2 all-time when playing in Lexington. The last time the two squads played, the Crimson Tide crushed the Wildcats 63-3 in Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban has never lost to Kentucky, and Mark Stoops has never beat Alabama.

How Alabama-Kentucky stack up on offense

3rd down conversion percentage:

Alabama: 47.5% (18th nationally)

Kentucky: 38.7% (71st)

Passing offense:

Alabama: 219.4 yards per game (77th)

Kentucky: 212.2 yards per game (84th)

Rushing offense:

Alabama: 162.8 yards per game (58th)

Kentucky: 141.1 yards per game (85th)

Red zone offense:

Alabama: 92.9% (t-14th)

Kentucky: 80.6% (t-88th)

Fewest sacks allowed:

Alabama: 4.11 sacks per game (t-124th)

Kentucky: 1.44 sacks per game (t-30th)

Scoring offense:

Alabama: 31.9 points per game (38th)

Kentucky: 30 points per game (t-52nd)

How Alabama-Kentucky stack up on defense

Third-down defense:

Alabama: 35.1% (35th)

Kentucky: 42.5% (97th)

Pass yards allowed:

Alabama: 205.9 yards per game (39th)

Kentucky: 236.4 yards per game (t-81st)

Red zone defense:

Alabama: 80% (t-40th)

Kentucky: 87.5% (t-93rd)

Rushing defense:

Alabama: 119.6 yards per game (30th)

Kentucky: 110.8 (21st)

Sacks:

Alabama: 3.22 sacks per game (t-11th)

Kentucky: 2.56 sacks per game (t-31st)

Scoring defense:

Alabama: 17.78 points per game (t-18th)

Kentucky: 22.33 points per game (t-42nd)

Score prediction

Alabama 34, Kentucky 13: This game might be on the road, but Alabama has a significant advantage over the Wildcats. So long as the Crimson Tide doesn't get complacent and have a letdown, this game shouldn't be that close.

What channel is Alabama vs. Kentucky on?

The game will be on ESPN and can be streamed on Fubo. (Click here for a free trial)

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network ne

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football vs. Kentucky: Score prediction and a scouting report