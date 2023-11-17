Alabama football vs. Chattanooga: Score prediction, scouting report

Alabama football has had no shortage of tough opponents and big games at home this season. The last home game isn't expected to be high on that list, though.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0 SEC) will wrap up the home slate with a game against an FCS team in Chattanooga (7-3, 6-2 Southern) on Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network+) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It's the second-to-last regular season game of the 2023 season for the Crimson Tide.

Here's our scouting report of the Mocs, how they stack up with the Crimson Tide, and a score prediction for the game.

Players to know

On offense, quarterback Chase Artopoeus has played in 10 games this season and completed 187 of 298 attempts (62.75%) for 2,672 yards, 20 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. His three primary pass catchers have been Jamoi Mayes (53 receptions, 924 yards, 4 touchdowns), Javin Whatley (44 receptions, 802 yards, 8 touchdowns) and Sam Phillips (50 catches, 520 yards, 4 touchdowns). Gino Appleberry has led the team in rushing with 527 yards and six touchdowns. Ailym Ford is second with 485 yards and four touchdowns.

On defense, Alex Mitchell leads the team in tackles with 58. Josh Battle is second with 51. Jay Person has been a tackles-for-loss machine, tallying 15, and he also leads the team in sacks with 7.5. He's also got a team-high three forced fumbles. In coverage, Jordan Walker and Kameron Brown have each tallied three interceptions.

History of Alabama football vs. Chattanooga

The Crimson Tide and Mocs will meet for the 14th time on Saturday in the history of the two programs. Alabama is 13-0 in the previous matchups. Most recently, Alabama won when the two teams played in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 19, 2016, a 31-3 victory for the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban is 3-0 vs. the Mocs. This will be Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright's first game vs. Alabama with the Mocs.

Alabama and Chattanooga by the numbers on offense:

Note: Alabama's national ranks are based on FBS while Chattanooga's are FCS.

3rd down conversion percentage:

Alabama: 48.9% (12th nationally FBS)

Chattanooga: 38.4% (59th nationally FCS)

Passing offense:

Alabama: 226 yards per game (t-64th)

Chattanooga: 273.9 yards per game (15th)

Rushing offense:

Alabama: 162.4 yards per game (60th)

Chattanooga: 140.5 yards per game (66th)

Red zone offense:

Alabama: 93.9% (9th)

Chattanooga: 90.2% (11th)

Fewest sacks allowed:

Alabama: 3.7 per game (t-120th)

Chattanooga: 1.7 per game (t-46th)

Scoring offense:

Alabama: 33.6 points per game (27th)

Chattanooga: 31.6 points per game (22nd)

Alabama and Chattanooga by the numbers on defense:

Note: Alabama's national ranks are based on FBS while Chattanooga's are FCS.

Third-down defense:

Alabama: 34.5% (33rd)

Chattanooga: 34.8% (31st)

Pass yards allowed:

Alabama: 201.1 yards per game (33rd)

Chattanooga: 197.7 yards per game (42nd)

Red zone defense:

Alabama: 79.3% (37th)

Chattanooga: 68.2% (t-7th)

Rushing defense:

Alabama: 117.1 yards per game (29th)

Chattanooga: 138.6 yards per game (47th)

Sacks:

Alabama: 3.2 per game (9th)

Chattanooga: 3 per game (7th)

Scoring defense:

Alabama: 18.10 points per game (17th)

Chattanooga: 20.6 points per game (26th)

Score prediction

Alabama 52, Chattanooga 3: The Crimson Tide cruises to another victory as it turns its attention to the Iron Bowl.

What channel is Alabama vs. Chattanooga on?

The game will be on SEC Network+ and can be streamed on Fubo. (Click here for a free trial)

