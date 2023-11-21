Alabama football vs. Auburn: Score prediction, scouting report of the Iron Bowl

Alabama football has a colossal matchup with No. 1 Georgia looming in the SEC Championship Game, but first up, the Crimson Tide must take care of business against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Auburn is floundering, fresh off a 31-10 loss to New Mexico State. Meanwhile, Alabama crushed Chattanooga 66-10. The Crimson Tide is playing to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race. The Tigers are playing for the chance to play spoiler.

"I don't think anybody needs to pay attention to what happened in the past, what happened in the last game," Nick Saban said. "What somebody's record is. Anytime you play in a rivalry game, it's going to be a highly competitive, tough, very physical game. That's what everybody needs to get ready for."

The No. 8 Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0 SEC) will face the Tigers (6-5, 3-4) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS a.m.) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Here's our scouting report of the Tigers, how they stack up with the Crimson Tide, and a score prediction for the game.

Players to know

On offense, quarterback Payton Thorne is in the bottom half of the conference for passing yards with 1,580, ranked No. 11 among SEC quarterbacks. He's thrown for 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Running back Jarquez Hunter is fifth in the SEC with 772 rushing yards; he has tallied seven rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.85 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Auburn's pass catchers have had limited success. Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather is the leading receiver, having caught 33 passes for 349 yards and six touchdowns. Jay Fair and Ja'Varrius Johnson are the next two most productive receivers, having caught 30 and 15 passes, respectively, for a combined 571 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, cornerback Jaylin Simpson is tied for second in the SEC with four interceptions. Eugene Asante leads Auburn with 79 total tackles. He also has tallied 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Other defensive players to note include Larry Nixon III who has 44 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, Marcus Harris with 38 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and six sacks and Jalen McLeod with 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

History of Alabama football vs. Auburn

The Crimson Tide and Tigers have faced each other 87 times in their history. Alabama holds a 49-37-1 advantage and is on a three-game winning streak in the series. Auburn, however, has a 10-6 advantage in Auburn. Saban is 11-5 vs. the Tigers while with the Crimson Tide, and four of those losses have come at Jordan-Hare Stadium. New Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is 2-3 all time against Alabama during his previous tenure as Ole Miss coach.

How Alabama-Auburn stack up on offense

3rd down conversion percentage:

Alabama: 50% (t-7th nationally)

Auburn: 33.8% (111th nationally)

Passing offense:

Alabama: 229 yards per game (62nd)

Auburn: 162.9 yards per game (119th)

Rushing offense:

Alabama: 176.3 yards per game (43rd)

Auburn: 194.3 yards per game (21st)

Red zone offense:

Alabama: 95% (4th)

Auburn: 85.7% (t-57th)

Fewest sacks allowed:

Alabama: 3.45 per game (118th)

Auburn: 2.45 per game (t-90th)

Scoring offense:

Alabama: 36.5 points per game (16th)

Auburn: 27.5 points per game (t-67th)

How Alabama-Auburn stack up on defense

Third-down defense:

Alabama: 34% (29th)

Auburn: 30.9% (16th)

Pass yards allowed:

Alabama: 192.5 yards per game (23rd)

Auburn: 196.5 yards per game (t-26th)

Red zone defense:

Alabama: 80% (t-44th)

Auburn: 77.8% (t-31st)

Rushing defense:

Alabama: 117.9 yards per game (27th)

Auburn: 156.5 yards per game (78th)

Sacks:

Alabama: 2.91 sacks per game (t-12th)

Auburn: 2.45 sacks per game (t-38th)

Scoring defense:

Alabama: 17.36 points per game (14th)

Auburn: 21.45 points per game (38th)

Score prediction

Alabama 24, Auburn 17: It's no secret Jordan-Hare can be a place of nightmares for Alabama. The fact this game is being played in Auburn will make for a closer matchup than had it been in Tuscaloosa. Still, the Crimson Tide is the better team and emerges with the victory. But it will be a close one on the scoreboard.

What channel is Alabama vs. Auburn on?

