Alabama football at USF lightning delay: Weather updates from game in Tampa

The game between Alabama football and South Florida is in a lightning delay early in the second quarter Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

South Florida leads 3-0 with 14:07 left in the first half. The delay started at 3:35 p.m. central time and the game must be delayed at least 30 minutes. The 30-minute clock will re-start every time lightning is spotted in the area.

Heavy rain started a few minutes before the lightning delay.

Weather updates will be provided as they become available.

ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann told the Crimson Tide Sports Network the current storm is made up of isolated showers. Said Spann: "It is moving and it looks like the storm should be out of the stadium area (by 4:15 p.m.) central."

"The problem is, there could be another storm during the second half," Spann added.

Tyler Buchner got the start at quarterback for the Crimson Tide after Jalen Milroe had started the first two games. Buchner sputtered out of the gate, passing for 4 of 10 passes for 25 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Buchner has also ran for 11 yards on two carries with his longest rush a gain that went for eight yards.

South Florida's offense has not had much sustained success, other than when cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry couldn't scoop up a punt and the Bulls recovered the ball deep in Alabama territory.

Neither team has had much success on third down. Before the lightning delay, Alabama was 1-for-5, while South Florida went 2-for-6.

This story will be updated.

