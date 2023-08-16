For Alabama football, there are two sides to the leadership question | Goodbread

Good leaders?

How about good followers?

Alabama football coach Nick Saban essentially turned his depth chart — err, administrative groupings — upside down on Tuesday in his approach to a question about emerging leadership on his 2023 team.

Yes, there are some fine example-setters, who will set the right tone for all at various positions. But finding more and better leaders, Saban noted, is only part of the equation when it comes to establishing a functional, thriving, winning culture in the Crimson Tide locker room. He also wants to see shrinkage in the number of players who really need to model someone else's practice habits, character and attitude.

Because there are plenty of players who might not be an established leader, but don't really need one, either.

"Everybody talks about leadership all the time, but I think it's also important that how many guys on the team need to be led. So, if you got a bunch of guys that are mature and going about things the right way, they're all setting a good example. They're all buying in," Saban said. "They're all doing the things that they need to do. So they don't really necessarily have to have somebody impact them every day to do the right things. And the more guys that we have that fit in that category, that's more important than the guys that are the leaders on the team."

Tuesday wasn't the first time Saban's referenced the large subset of players who fall between those who lead and those who won't follow. He brought it up last season, when the Crimson Tide had two of the best leaders of the 17-year Saban era — quarterback Bryce Young and pass rusher Will Anderson — and nevertheless struggled with a frustratingly high frequency of mental errors and penalties.

Leadership is a tricky thing.

Seniority can help, but it's only a piece of the formula, and it doesn't necessarily hold when an underclassman comes along and does things better than a senior. Within Alabama's program, each position group has what's called a "peer leader," who is recognized by both players and coaches as someone who models the right stuff. But there are only around 10 position units, depending on how one breaks such things down, and on a squad of 85, there are a lot more than 10 who are fully bought into the program's principles and demands.

The key for Saban is expanding that group, which can have an isolating effect on players who aren't on board.

"The fewer guys we have that need somebody to emulate," Saban added, "the better off we're going to be."

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

