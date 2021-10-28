How Alabama football transfers are performing with their new programs
In this day and age, working the transfer portal is just as important as recruiting for a college program. Alabama has taken advantage, finding two of their best players in Jameson Williams (Ohio State) and Henry To’oto’o (Tennessee) from the portal.
But just as it giveth, the transfer portal can also taketh. Nine players who were on the Crimson Tide’s roster last season ended up transferring out of the program. All landed at Power Five schools as well.
Texas was the most popular destination, with running back Keilan Robinson and outside linebacker Ben Davis following Steve Sarkisian to Austin. The two Los Angeles schools in UCLA and USC are represented, as are rivals Tennessee.
A name fans may recognize the most is kicker Joseph Bulovas. Now at Vanderbilt, he has stepped up as Clark Lea’s placekicker this season.
Here are how Alabama’s class of 2021 transfers are performing at their new schools.
Keilan Robinson - Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
24 carries, 176 yards, and three touchdowns
Three receptions, 38 yards
Ishmael Sopsher - USC
New chapter, Let’s work 💪🏽 #FightOn ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/clQCCB4TSX
— ishmael sopsher (@isopsher) December 12, 2020
N/A
Kevin Harris - Georgia Tech
Coming to the crib ⚠️@coachcollins @coachpopovich@_coachthacker@PatrickSuddes@rivalsjohnson@therealkwat@GTFootball @DASHGwinnett@recruitgeorgia#4the404🐝 pic.twitter.com/sCubM5Um3R
— Kevin G. Harris II (@kevin_harris2) December 4, 2020
Five total tackles
Ale Kaho - UCLA
Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
21 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks
Ben Davis - Texas
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman
Five total tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks
Brandon Turnage - Tennessee
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel
21 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss
Eddie Smith - Illinois
Thank God for another opportunity #Committed #illini pic.twitter.com/Wcnu2CVeSY
— Eddie Smith 🎱 (@_15ive) January 21, 2021
N/A
Ronald Williams - Michigan State
Nick King/Lansing State Journal
22 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack
Four passes defended
Joseph Bulovas - Vanderbilt
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
10/10 XP
10/15 field goals
