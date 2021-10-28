How Alabama football transfers are performing with their new programs

Griffin McVeigh
·2 min read
In this day and age, working the transfer portal is just as important as recruiting for a college program. Alabama has taken advantage, finding two of their best players in Jameson Williams (Ohio State) and Henry To’oto’o (Tennessee) from the portal.

But just as it giveth, the transfer portal can also taketh. Nine players who were on the Crimson Tide’s roster last season ended up transferring out of the program. All landed at Power Five schools as well.

Texas was the most popular destination, with running back Keilan Robinson and outside linebacker Ben Davis following Steve Sarkisian to Austin. The two Los Angeles schools in UCLA and USC are represented, as are rivals Tennessee.

A name fans may recognize the most is kicker Joseph Bulovas. Now at Vanderbilt, he has stepped up as Clark Lea’s placekicker this season.

Here are how Alabama’s class of 2021 transfers are performing at their new schools.

Keilan Robinson - Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

  • 24 carries, 176 yards, and three touchdowns

  • Three receptions, 38 yards

Ishmael Sopsher - USC

  • N/A

Kevin Harris - Georgia Tech

  • Five total tackles

Ale Kaho - UCLA

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

  • 21 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks

Ben Davis - Texas

Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

  • Five total tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks

Brandon Turnage - Tennessee

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel

  • 21 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss

Eddie Smith - Illinois

  • N/A

Ronald Williams - Michigan State

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

  • 22 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack

  • Four passes defended

Joseph Bulovas - Vanderbilt

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

  • 10/10 XP

  • 10/15 field goals

