How Alabama football transfers are performing with their new programs

In this day and age, working the transfer portal is just as important as recruiting for a college program. Alabama has taken advantage, finding two of their best players in Jameson Williams (Ohio State) and Henry To’oto’o (Tennessee) from the portal.

But just as it giveth, the transfer portal can also taketh. Nine players who were on the Crimson Tide’s roster last season ended up transferring out of the program. All landed at Power Five schools as well.

Texas was the most popular destination, with running back Keilan Robinson and outside linebacker Ben Davis following Steve Sarkisian to Austin. The two Los Angeles schools in UCLA and USC are represented, as are rivals Tennessee.

A name fans may recognize the most is kicker Joseph Bulovas. Now at Vanderbilt, he has stepped up as Clark Lea’s placekicker this season.

Here are how Alabama’s class of 2021 transfers are performing at their new schools.

Keilan Robinson - Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

24 carries, 176 yards, and three touchdowns

Three receptions, 38 yards

Ishmael Sopsher - USC

N/A

Kevin Harris - Georgia Tech

Five total tackles

Ale Kaho - UCLA

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

21 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks

Ben Davis - Texas

Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

Five total tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks

Brandon Turnage - Tennessee

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel

21 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss

Eddie Smith - Illinois

N/A

Ronald Williams - Michigan State

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

22 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack

Four passes defended

Joseph Bulovas - Vanderbilt

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

10/10 XP

10/15 field goals

