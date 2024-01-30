Alabama football transfers Malik Benson, Terrence Ferguson shocked by Nick Saban retirement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. − The news of Nick Saban's surprise retirement was a shock for everyone. Included in that were a pair of players who were already in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Saban retired on Jan. 10 after building the Crimson Tide into a dynasty during his 17-year tenure in Tuscaloosa.

Wide receiver Malik Benson and offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson were two of five players who transferred from Alabama to Florida State this offseason. Both spoke Tuesday to the FSU media for a newcomer availability.

Ferguson played in five games for Alabama this season, playing 116 total snaps. He made one start, against South Florida, early in the season.

He was caught off guard by Saban's decision.

"It was kind of surprising, but it's respected," Ferguson said. "He gets the utmost respect from me and any other guy that's played for him. Just being in there with him day-to-day, seeing how he shows up and attacks the process at the age he's at, it's just respected."

Ferguson committed to FSU on Jan. 11, while FSU head coach Mike Norvell was still heavily being circulated as a potential replacement for Saban. Norvell signed an extension to the sign the next day, but he gave Ferguson a hint.

"Coach Norvell's message to me was, 'I'm here,'" Ferguson said.

Ferguson did not play as much as he probably would have liked at Alabama. But the redshirt sophomore said he cherished the practices he got, as it helped sharpen his game.

"I got a lot out of those practices," Ferguson said. "I feel like nine times out of 10, the practices at Alabama are going to be harder than a game. It was fun."

Benson signed with Alabama following a two-year stint at Hutchinson Community College in Lansing, Kansas, where he finished 97 receptions for 2,152 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He had 13 receptions for 162 yards and one score in his lone season in Tuscaloosa.

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Malik Benson (11) makes a move after catching a pass against Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

"I am definitely grateful for coach Saban for giving me the opportunity to be able to play for him," Benson said. "I actually did not think that he was going to retire. But he's a great coach and he definitely gave me some gems that I can forever use, not just in football, but in life. I am really thankful for him."

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Alabama transfers Malik Benson, Terrence Ferguson: Shocked at Saban retirement