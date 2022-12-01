Alabama football transfer portal tracker: Roster changes ahead of 2023 season

Alabama football has struck gold in the transfer portal at times. Other times, it hasn't worked as well.

Such is the nature of college football's version of NFL free agency.

Nick Saban would know. He once worked as a defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns and the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

"It's almost like, 'Can you only build your team in the draft, or is there such a thing as free agency now in college football?'" Saban said during the 2022 season. "For years, NFL teams used both of those things to help build their team. I think some teams are doing that. Some teams probably need to do it a little more than others. But I think it creates a lot of parity relative to how fast you can rebuild a team, how fast you can sort of get your team to where you need to be to be very, very competitive."

The state of NIL has opened up more possibilities, giving the transfer portal a feel of free agency.

Entering the transfer portal doesn't guarantee a player will transfer, but other programs are allowed to contact them. The portal officially opens on Dec. 5.

Here is a list of players Alabama has gained and lost in the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. This will be updated.

Alabama players expected to enter the transfer portal

Receiver Traeshon Holden: The junior receiver saw a bigger role with the Crimson Tide this season as he caught 25 passes for 331 yards and six touchdowns, but he didn't receive much playing time down the stretch. He announced he intends to enter the portal on Nov. 30.

Center Tanner Bowles: The redshirt junior from Kentucky has mainly been a reserve player for the Crimson Tide. He saw action in every game this season but primarily on special teams. Bowles was the third center behind Seth McLaughlin and Darrian Dalcourt. He confirmed his decision to enter the portal to The Tuscaloosa News.

Receiver Christian Leary: The sophomore receiver who has primarily seen time on special teams announced on Nov. 30 he intends to enter the transfer portal. He has three receptions for 10 yards and one touchdown over two seasons. He also ran for 22 yards on three rushes in 2021.

Offensive lineman Damieon George Jr.: The reserve offensive lineman only saw 20 snaps in 2022 for the Crimson Tide, per Pro Football Focus. He started in three games in 2021.

Defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham: The reserve defensive lineman medically retired at UA. He was a four-star prospect who hasn't played for Alabama since 2020.

Punter/kicker Jack Martin: The Dothan native transferred to Alabama ahead of the 2021 season and has served as a backup kicker and punter.

Running back Trey Sanders: He was the No. 1 running back in the 2019 class. Sanders returned to the field in 2021 after he was the passenger in a car accident in 2020. He had 72 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 but did not receive much playing time offensively in 2022.

Cornerback Khyree Jackson: The former junior college transfer, who started in the College Football Playoff Championship, started in the Texas game, but has primarily been in a reserve role. He had to remove his name from the portal on Dec. 1 because he wasn't a grad transfer but he announced he planned to re-enter on Dec. 5.

Alabama players arriving from the transfer portal

None as of Dec. 1, 2022

