Who is Alabama football’s top newcomer for 2024 season?

Alabama Crimson Tide football will feature many changes in the upcoming 2024 college football season. With Nick Saban retired, Kalen DeBoer takes over as the program’s head coach. A few new faces will also be present on the field, but one will likely stand out more than others.

Incoming true freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams had a dramatic recruitment process that included entertaining the Auburn Tigers as a possible landing spot. Ultimately, he chose to roll with the tide.

The stellar recruit will likely be a featured member of Alabama’s offense in the upcoming season and is expected to have an immediate impact on the team. Billy Tucker of ESPN tabbed Williams as the Crimson Tide’s top newcomer (subscription required).

“The top receiver in the 2024 class, Williams was the first two-time Alabama Mr. Football in the award’s 42-year history. He accounted for an astounding 4,600 yards and 65 touchdowns in his final two years in high school. Originally a member of the 2025 class, Williams reclassified in December 2023. The move up won’t affect his immediate impact in Tuscaloosa. He’s a prolific playmaker with excellent hands and top-end speed (4.41 40-yard dash and 10.49 100 meters). Williams is a fluid athlete who is extremely difficult to cover out of his breaks or wrap up in the open field.”

Following years of success at the wide receiver position that included a Heisman Trophy winner and a handful of first-round picks, the team lacked star power at the position. Williams offers a flashy, yet effective style of play that will benefit Jalen Milroe, the incumbent starting quarterback.

There are many questions looming over Alabama heading into the 2024 season and there will be plenty of eyes focused on the program. However, one thing that Crimson Tide fans will not need to worry about is the expected production of Williams and his positive impact on the Alabama offense, especially under DeBoer’s system.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

