Alabama football top commit performances from around the country during week of Sept. 1

The 2023 high school football season is now in full swing.

A handful of Alabama football recruits from around the country have showed their skills during the first few weeks of action. Here's how some of the top Crimson Tide recruits in the classes of 2024 and 2025 performed during the week of Sept. 1.

Caleb Odom

Carrollton (Georgia), Class of 2024

Performance: In Carrollton's 33-13 win over Rome (Georgia), the four-star receiver hauled in seven passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He was named Carrollton High School's wide receiver of the week in the victory.

Jay Lindsey

Patrician Academy (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: This recent Alabama football commit ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in Patrician Academy's 27-20 loss to Banks Academy. The three-star tight end played both sides of the ball in the loss, adding 4.5 tackles on defense.

Jeremiah Bearman

Parker (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: This four-star defensive lineman had three sacks along with a receiving touchdown in Parker's 20-17 win over Ramsay.

Sterling Dixon

Spanish Fort (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: This four-star edge had 18 total tackles and two sacks in Spanish Fort's 44-0 win over Blout. That puts him at 32 total tackles and three sacks on the season.

Jaime Ffrench

Mandarin (Florida), Class of 2025

Performance: This four-star receiver caught the first and last touchdowns in Mandarin's 42-35 win over Bolles (Florida). He hauled in six passes for 102 yards and two scores in the win.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football commitments top performers from week of Sept. 1