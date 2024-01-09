Advertisement

Alabama football top 25 rankings: Where Crimson Tide ranks in final AP Top 25

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News
Alabama football is ranked No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 rankings for the 2023 college football season.

Heading into the postseason, the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 5 behind Michigan, Washington, Texas and Florida State. It remained in that spot despite Florida State falling to a tie for No. 6 with Oregon. The reason is that Georgia moved up to No. 4, previously sitting at No. 6.

Otherwise, the top three did not change with Michigan staying at No. 1 after winning the national championship.

Alabama football finished the season 12-2, making it back to the College Football Playoff semifinals and losing to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Saban and the Crimson Tide have made the CFP in eight of the 10 seasons it has existed.

AP Top 25: Final

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Texas

  4. Georgia

  5. Alabama

  6. Oregon, Florida State

  7. (None)

  8. Missouri

  9. Ole Miss

  10. Ohio State

  11. Arizona

  12. LSU

  13. Penn State

  14. Notre Dame

  15. Oklahoma

  16. Oklahoma State

  17. Tennessee

  18. Kansas State

  19. Louisville

  20. Clemson

  21. NC State

  22. SMU

  23. Kansas

  24. Iowa

  25. Liberty

