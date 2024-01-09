Alabama football top 25 rankings: Where Crimson Tide ranks in final AP Top 25

Alabama football is ranked No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 rankings for the 2023 college football season.

Heading into the postseason, the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 5 behind Michigan, Washington, Texas and Florida State. It remained in that spot despite Florida State falling to a tie for No. 6 with Oregon. The reason is that Georgia moved up to No. 4, previously sitting at No. 6.

Otherwise, the top three did not change with Michigan staying at No. 1 after winning the national championship.

Alabama football finished the season 12-2, making it back to the College Football Playoff semifinals and losing to Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Saban and the Crimson Tide have made the CFP in eight of the 10 seasons it has existed.

AP Top 25: Final

Michigan Washington Texas Georgia Alabama Oregon, Florida State (None) Missouri Ole Miss Ohio State Arizona LSU Penn State Notre Dame Oklahoma Oklahoma State Tennessee Kansas State Louisville Clemson NC State SMU Kansas Iowa Liberty

