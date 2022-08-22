Alabama football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Alabama football is home to 18 national championships, 32 conference titles and some of the best players to ever partake in college football.

Roll Tide Wire took on the difficult task of perusing rosters of Crimson Tide teams throughout history and finding the best players from each position.

It was far from easy, and there will undoubtedly be Alabama fans from various generations that disagree, but here is the all-time roster for the Crimson Tide offense.

Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups: Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin

Starting QB: Bryce Young

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Young is the only Alabama QB to be named the Heisman Trophy recipient. He led an injury-plagued offense to an SEC Championship win, a Cotton Bowl win, and a national title appearance. Is this a bit early in his career? Potentially, but he’s already proven to be one of the greatest.

Backup QB: Joe Namath

Joe Namath as a sophomore at Alabama. Fame was heading his way pic.twitter.com/1BhCe0PET1 — Sports Days Past (@SportsDaysPast) July 18, 2019

Broadway Joe lands on this list not just for being a stellar quarterback, but for the star quality he carried on, and off, the field.

Starting RB: Derrick Henry

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry’s dominance in the NFL may be a surprise to some, but Alabama fans already knew what kind of player the 2015 Heisman Trophy recipient was.

Backup RB: Mark Ingram

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Ingram was the first player in Alabama Football history to win a Heisman. Ingram’s dominance and rise to stardom helped make Saban’s early years memorable.

Story continues

Starting WR1: Devonta Smith

Alabama football-DeVonta Smith

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith not only brought Alabama Heisman No. 3, but he became the first receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard in 1991. Smith made the decision to wait an extra year to enter the NFL draft and spent his senior season breaking records and making national headlines in Tuscaloosa.

Backup WR1: D.J. Hall

(Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

D.J. Hall was a member of the Crimson Tide just before the Saban Era began in Tuscaloosa. Despite not being a part of any historical team, Hall still manages to sit a No. 3 on Alabama’s all-time receiving yard list with 2,923. He also became the first player in program history to have five consecutive games with over 100 yard receiving.

Starting WR2: Julio Jones

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Julio Jones joined Alabama in 2008, one of Nick Saban’s earliest recruiting classes. The in-state wide receiver helped put the Crimson Tide back on the map with his impressive stature and unrivaled athleticism.

Backup WR2: Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy

Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser

Jerry Jeudy was one of the best route runners college football has ever seen. He ranks No. 5 all-time for Alabama in receiving yards and No. 3 all-time for touchdown receptions. In 2018, as a sophomore, Jeudy was named the recipient of the Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the nation’s top collegiate pass-catchers.

Starting WR3: Amari Cooper

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper was the first Alabama wide receiver to be recognized as the winner of the Biletnikoff Award. He ranks second all-time for the Crimson Tide in both total receiving yards and touchdowns.

Backup WR3: Calvin Ridley

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley was a near silent member of Alabama’s receiving corps. He wasn’t the most flashy guy on the field, but he produced. In only three seasons with the program, Ridley finished in the top-five all-time in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

Starting TE: Ozzie Newsome

(AP Photo)

Ozzie Newsome was a consensus All-American in 1977 and was twice named to the First-Team All-SEC honors.

Backup TE: O.J. Howard

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

O.J. Howard caught for over 1,700 yards and was named the MVP of the 2015 College Football Playoff, which isn’t an honor typically given to tight ends. He is one of the most memorable players of the Nick Saban era.

Starting C: Dwight Stephenson

We are now 57 days away from @AlabamaFTBL kickoff! Dwight Stephenson (57) played center for Alabama from 1977-1979. Dwight Stephenson won three SEC Championships and two National Championships (78-79) under center for the Tide. He is also a member of the Pro Football HOF. pic.twitter.com/yG3fub11wq — bryantmuseum (@bryantmuseum) July 8, 2022

Dwight Stephenson is a two-time national champion and was twice named to the Second-Team All-SEC. His time at Alabama propelled him into the NFL, where he had a very successful career that ultimately ended with eternal enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Backup C: Ryan Kelly

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Kelly is a Saben-era fan favorite. He was with the program for two national title runs and was once named to the First-Team All-SEC.

Starting G1: Chance Warmack

(Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Chance Warmack is a three-time national champion, a unanimous All-American from the 2012 season, and was named to the First-Team All-SEC during his tenure with the Crimson Tide.

Backup G1: John Hannah

We are now 73 days away from @AlabamaFTBL kickoff! John Hannah (73) was an offensive lineman for Alabama from 1970-1972. Hannah is one of the greatest offensive linemen in the history of football.#UAMuseums #RollTide #AlabamaCrimsonTide #BamaFootball #AlabamaFootball #CFB #RTR pic.twitter.com/UFSEVpaKUY — bryantmuseum (@bryantmuseum) June 22, 2022

John Hannah was a member of the Crimson Tide in the early 1970s. He was twice named an All-American and went on to have one of the most succesful NFL careers an interior offensive lineman could have.

Starting G2: Mike Johnson

(Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Mike Johnson was a member of the offensive line that blocked for running back Mark Ingram during his Heisman-winning season. Johnson was recognized as a member fo the First-Team All-SEC and a two-time member of the FIrst-Team All-American roster.

Backup G2: Antoine Caldwell

(Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Antoine Caldwell was not left off of many possible award watchlists or All-American/All-SEC teams during his tenure in Tuscaloosa. Though he was drafted as a center, Caldwell was a versatile offensive lineman who excelled at guard.

Starting T1: D.J. Fluker

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

D.J. Fluker was the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect coming out of high school but had to fight for a starting spot on the offensive line. When he finally got his opportunity, he made the most of it. His collegiate career came to an end with three national titles and a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2012.

Backup T1: Andre Smith

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Smith’s college career came to an end with a suspension from the 2009 Sugar Bowl, but he was recognized as one of the best linemen in all of college football during his time in Tuscaloosa. He was the recipient of the Outland Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Starting T2: Evan Neal

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Neal’s spot on this list is not just because of his ability to dominate defenders while at Alabama, but because he was a proven leader on the team for multiple seasons. He was recognized with many different awards, but the impact he had on the team overall was immeasurable.

Backup T2: Chris Samuels

Andy Lyons/Allsport

Chris Samuels earned three of the highest possible achievements for his position in 1999. He was the Outland Trophy recipient, selected to the First-Team All-SEC, and was unanimously voted as a First-Team All-American.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire