Alabama football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

Alabama has had stellar players come through Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide. Some of the most impressive of the long list of stars are members of the defense.

Whether it’s members of the secondary making spectacular plays and racking up big-time stats or defensive linemen that established themselves as legendary run-stoppers, the Crimson Tide has it all.

Drafting an All-Time defensive roster for Alabama is no easy task and there will be some who disagree. Nonetheless, here are the all-time starters and backups for the Crimson Tide defense.

Starting DE1: Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen was stellar in his time with the Crimson Tide. he won five individual awards, was a three-time member of the First-Team All-SEC and was a unanimous All-American.

Backup DE1: Eric Curry

Eric Curry was the leader of the defense for the 1992 national championship-winning team. Curry was a 1992 Consensus All-American.

Starting DE2: Marty Lyons

We are 93 days away from @AlabamaFTBL kickoff! 🏈 Marty Lyons (93) was a defensive lineman for Alabama from 1975-1978. Lyons had a huge impact on Bear Bryant's defense, especially his senior year in 1978. pic.twitter.com/FL5oYTwwyS — bryantmuseum (@bryantmuseum) June 2, 2022

Marty Lyons was nationally recognized as an All-American and has the stats to back it up, but the role he played n the 1979 “Goal Line Stand” to help the Crimson Tide win a national championship is more than enough to earn him a spot on this list.

Backup DE2: Leroy cook

We are Leroy Cook days away from Alabama football pic.twitter.com/uIe2s9zJhR — Cade Qualls (@CNQ25) May 25, 2019

Leroy Cook set records for forced fumbles, sacks and tackles for loss. He was the Defensive MVP for the 1975 Orange Bowl and was twice named to both All-SEC roster and the All-American roster.

Starting DT1: Terrence Cody

Terrence Cody joined the Crimson Tide after spending his freshman season at a JUCO program. Cody was a finalist for many awards and received all-conference recognition. However, his legacy was cemented in 2009 when he blocked two field goals, one of which saved the game and secured a win for the Crimson Tide.

Backup DT1: Marcell Dareus

Marcell Dareus became a problem for opposing offenses the very second he joined the Crimson Tide. Dareus’ legacy at Alabama began while he was just a true freshman. He left for the NFL after three years of dominance. He was a national champion, an MVP of that national championship and was selected as a member of the First-team All-SEC.

Starting DT2: Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams only played for two seasons, but that was enough to make him a top-three pick in the 2018 NFL draft. As a redshirt sophomore, Williams won two individual awards and was named All-SEC and was a unanimous All-American.

Backup DT2: Daron Payne

Daron Payne always seemed to show up in big moments for the Crimson Tide. He was the Defensive MVP for the Sugar Bowl and the national championship during Alabama’s 2017 title run. He is one of the few players from the Nick Saban Era to see significant playing time as a true freshman. He was a talented player that showed consistency.

Starting LB1: Lee Roy Jordan

We are now 54 days from @AlabamaFTBL kickoff! Lee Roy Jordan (54) played as a linebacker and center for Alabama from 1960-1962. Jordan was a major contributor on Alabama’s 1961 SEC and National Championships. He was also named All-SEC and All-American during his time at Alabama. pic.twitter.com/IOOKJgcTOE — bryantmuseum (@bryantmuseum) July 11, 2022

Bear Bryant often praised Lee Roy Jordan, which is enough of a reason to have him on this list. He was twice named MVP of Bowl Games Alabama participated in and record over 30 tackles in his final collegiate game.

Backup LB1: Reuben Foster

Despite seeing significant playing time as a true freshman and sophomore, Reuben Foster exploded onto the scene in his junior year, where he recorded 73 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and nine pass breakups. The stats don’t do his sheer dominance any justice.

Starting LB2: C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley won two national championships, was twice selected to the All-SEC First Team and was twice selected as a Consensus All-American. His presence was felt every time he stepped on the field.

Backup LB2: Courtney Upshaw

Courtney Upshaw’s stats and accolades don’t do his college career justice. He was selected to the First-Team All-SEC and First-Team All-American and was a two-time national champion.

Starting LB3: Rolando McClain

Rolando McClain’s entire career is cemented as one of the greatest in college football history. He was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the Butkus Award Recipient, Jack Lambert Trophy recipient, and a two-time national champion.

Backup LB3: Dont'a Hightower

Dont’a Hightower was a regular starter in his true freshman season in 2008, which was only Nick Saban’s second year coaching the team. Hightower’s abilities on the field help Saban establish a strong defensive culture early in his tenure with the Crimson Tide.

Starting CB1: Antonio Langham

There may be some who believe the 1993 season should result in Langham being left off of this list. However, he still holds the Crimson Tide record for interceptions with 19 and was heralded as a consensus All-American.

Backup CB1: Jeremiah Castille

19 Days Till Alabama Football Jeremiah Castille pic.twitter.com/MlyQD2oIH2 — Hunter Houston (@HuntLHouston) August 17, 2021

Castille was on the final team coached by Bear Bryant in 1982. In three seasons, he recorded 16 interceptions and was name to College Football’s All-America Team. He was the MVP of the 1982 Liberty Bowl after recording three interceptions.

Starting CB2: Dee Milliner

Milliner was one of the few players under Nick Saban who played as a true freshman. He excelled in his three years with the program, recording 81 tackles, six interceptions and 17 passes deflected. He was also selected to both the All-American and All-SEC teams.

Backup CB2: Dre Kirkpatrick

Despite only having three interceptions in his college career, Kirkpatrick recorded 91 total tackles, along with 16 pass deflections and a fumble recovery that resulted in a touchdown. He won two national titles and was twice named to the All-SEC team.

Starting S1: Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick won two national championships, earned two individuals awards, twice named to the First-Team All-SEC and was twice named a consensus All-American. He was a versatile defensive back that excelled all over the field.

Backup S1: George Teague

With 14 total interceptions in his three-year career, Teague led the conference in interceptions in back-to-back seasons. Teague is one of the most-remembered players of the pre-Saban era and had a lasting legacy in both College and the NFL.

Starting S2: Mark Barron

Though Barron was moved to linebacker in the NFL, he was an excellent defensive back while at Alabama. He was a three-time member of the First-Team All-SEC roster, twice named a First-Team All-American and won two national championships.

Backup S2: Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix

In three years with the Crimson Tide, Clinton-Dix won two national championships, was a consensus All-American and was selected to the First-Team All-SEC.

