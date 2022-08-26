Alabama football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

In the final installment of Roll Tide Wire‘s all-time roster series, we take a look at some of the best special teams players and coaches in Alabama’s history.

The Crimson Tide program is unique from others in that there are multiple all-time greats at numerous positions on the field, and coaches on the sideline. Two of college football’s greatest coaches came through Tuscaloosa.

Though it was a daunting task and not all fans will be content with how things shook out, here’s the all-time roster for Alabama’s coaching staff and special teams.

Starting K: Will Reichard

Will Reichard

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

Will Reichard’s arrival in Tuscaloosa could not have happened at a better time. Crimson Tide fans had been dealing with kicking woes for years, which nearly cost the program a national championship in 2018. Reichard has been nearly automatic while with the Crimson Tide.

Backup K: Van Tiffin

Van Tiffin number days until Alabama football. pic.twitter.com/raz9dS6yKg — Chris Cook (@chriscook4ua) September 2, 2015

Van Tiffin hit all 135 extra point attempts in his collegiate career in the 1980s. It wasn’t just the consistency, but his ability to perform in clutch situations that helped the Crimson Tide win numerous games as the clock was winding down.

Starting P: J.K. Scott

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide punter JK Scott (10) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

J.K. Scott, as a punter, was the favorite player of a lot of Crimson Tide fans. He was twice named to the First-Team All-SEC roster.

Backup P: Lane Bearden

Lane Bearden once punted for most of a season on a torn ACL and has a career average of over 40 yards per punt. He wasn’t afraid to get hit or take off with the ball, as he did have one rushing touchdown in his collegiate career.

Starting returner: Jaylen Waddle

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Waddle’s speed and elusiveness were put on pure display when he would return kickoffs and punts. Unfortunately, it was a kickoff return that ended his collegiate career when he suffered a leg injury that took him out for the season.

Backup Returner: Jameson Williams

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Jameson Williams’ story with the Crimson Tide was only one-season long, but he made some great memories. Some of those memories came on big-time returns that either led to Williams waltzing into the endzone or getting the offense started with prime field position in key situations.

Head Coach: Nick Saban

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban is considered by many to be the greatest college football coach of all time. He’s left a legacy at a few other programs, but his time with Alabama will forever be historic and not likely to be replicated.

Offensive Coordinator: Steve Sarkisian

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Sarkisian thrives when working alongside Nick Saban. Sarkisian has proven that he has the capability to boost an offense, as the Crimson Tide had a Heisman winner and double-digit first-round offensive selections while he was at the helm of the offense.

Defensive Coordinator: Kirby Smart

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Smart may be seen as the Georgia head coach that finally took down Alabama in the national championship; but before then, he was the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator for seven years and coached up some of the best Alabama defenses of all time.

Assistant Coach 1: Lane Kiffin

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin may not be every Alabama fan’s favorite, but he is to a lot of them. Though his decision to leave the program before the 2017 national championship will always be brought into question, he helped Saban build an offensive system that revolutionized the Crimson Tide program.

Assistant Coach 2: Pete Golding

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There are some fans that aren’t big fans of Pete Golding’s defensive playcalling abilities. However, even those fans can’t deny that his defenses have performed well and Golding is one of the strongest recruiters to have ever worked under Saban.

Assistant Coach 3: Burton Burns

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Burton Burns may not be a name all too familiar with Crimson Tide fans. However, Burns was the Alabama running backs coach for a decade from 2007 through 2017. He coached up two Heisman-winning running backs and helped produce some of the strongest ball carriers college football has ever seen.

Assistant Coach 4: Holmon Wiggins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Holmon Wiggins joined the Crimson Tide coaching staff in 2019, but in less than two years was promoted to assistant head coach, has become one of the leading recruiters in the nation and coached up a Heisman-winning wide receiver.

