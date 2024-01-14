Alabama football tight end Amari Niblack intends to enter transfer portal

Amari Niblack intends to enter the transfer portal as of Sunday, he posted to Instagram with On3.

Niblack just wrapped up his sophomore season for Alabama football. He caught 20 passes for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns this past season.

Niblack is the latest player to look at other opportunities in wake of Nick Saban's retirement. Starting receiver Isaiah Bond entered the transfer portal earlier this week then announced he's transferring to Texas on Sunday.

If Niblack in fact departs, that leaves CJ Dippre, Robbie Ouzts and Danny Lewis as the main returners. Miles Kitselman, who was lower on the depth chart, transferred to Tennessee.

This story will be updated.

