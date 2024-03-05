Is Alabama football testing in-helmet communication this spring? All systems almost a go

It will be another six weeks before the NCAA is expected to rubber-stamp a rules proposal that will, beginning this fall, allow the coaching staff to transmit voice communication into the helmets of quarterbacks, as well as one defensive player.

But Alabama football is getting an early start, anyway.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed that the Crimson Tide put in-helmet communication to the test beginning with its first spring practice on Monday.

"I think there's a lot of reasons for it. I know it can be positive," DeBoer said. "I don't know if it answers all the concerns that you might have when it comes to some of the things will say it automatically fixes, maybe sign-stealing and things like that."

DeBoer said demand across the country for the technology has been such that the Crimson Tide was only able to outfit a couple of quarterbacks with in-helmet communication for the first practice. He added that the volume in the helmets was too loud to begin practice, loud enough that quarterbacks had trouble understanding what was said.

The NFL has used the practice for years, and at that level, the defensive player using the in-helmet communication has been the middle linebacker.

"For the most part, it seemed pretty clean," DeBoer added.

