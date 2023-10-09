Alabama football-Tennessee kickoff time, TV announced for Nick Saban vs. Josh Heupel

A time is set on the Alabama football schedule for the Tennessee game.

The Crimson Tide will play the Vols at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Before then, No. 10 Alabama will face Arkansas in the homecoming game this Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game against the Razorbacks begins a three-game homestand, which also includes an open week during the last weekend of October. The Razorbacks are fresh off a game against Ole Miss that coach Sam Pittman's team lost 27-20.

The Vols' resumé so far includes wins over Virginia, Austin Peay, UTSA and South Carolina. Tennessee's lone loss was to the Florida Gators.

Before the game against Alabama, the Vols will play Texas A&M on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

The Crimson Tide will look to beat Tennessee a year after the Vols outlasted Alabama in Knoxville, snapping a 15-game winning streak for the Crimson Tide vs. the Vols.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

