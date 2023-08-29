Alabama football has talked the talk. Now it's time to show it can play joyless murderball

Alabama football offensive linemen have been dropping phrases left and right this offseason that would just about make any old-school football fan drool.

"We want to make people quit this year," Tyler Booker said.

"We're all about anything we've got to do to get our hands dirty," JC Latham said.

"We want to physically dominate you," Booker said.

"We've set goals to get tougher," Darrian Dalcourt said.

"We do what we've got to do to get the job done," Latham said.

"We want guys to fear us," Booker said.

Ready to run through a brick wall? You probably wouldn't be alone. These offensive linemen have spoken into existence a desired standard for the group. It's clear there's a position-wide desire to return to a physically imposing brand of football that sometimes hasn't been there in recent years. The players have said all the right things, but those words won't matter much if the offensive linemen don't actually do what they say they want to do.

"I would say that's up to them," coach Nick Saban said Monday. "They want to be dominant and physical. That's part of the identity we’re trying to create and want to create at every position, not just the offensive line."

The first opportunity for the offensive linemen to back their words comes this week with the season opener against Middle Tennessee on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL DEPTH CHART: What will Alabama football depth chart look like in season opener? Our final prediction

IMPACTFUL FRESHMEN: These 3 freshmen could have greatest impact on Alabama football 2023 season

The pieces are certainly there for a physical brand of football up front. It starts with Booker and Latham, two friends from high school who each bring plenty of size and tenacity to the position. Simply put, don't get in their way. Alabama could have them play next to each other on the right side of the offensive line, or the Crimson Tide could have Booker play left guard. Either way, those are two players who can be road graders.

Alabama also has veterans in Seth McLaughlin and Dalcourt on the interior. True freshman Kadyn Proctor could end up winning the starting gig at left tackle, which would put another big body on the line up front.

If the starting offensive line ends up Proctor, Booker, McLaughlin, Dalcourt and Latham, the average height and weight would be 6-foot-5, 339.4 pounds.

The measurables are there as is the experience, and there's pedigree with two former five-star recruits in that group. The mindset seems to be right, too. It's just a matter of putting it all together and following through on what the offensive linemen have talked about all spring and summer.

"Something we get coached on here at Alabama is how you practice is how you play," Dalcourt said. "If you talk about it and don’t practice it, it’s not going to show up on game day."

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Network. Reach him via email: nkelly@gannett.com. Follow him on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter: @_NickKelly.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football linemen have said right things, now's time to show it