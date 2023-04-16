Alabama football takeaways after scrimmage No. 2: Notable buzz about Justice Haynes

Alabama football has its most public dress rehearsal coming up in a week with the A-Day Game, but plenty has been learned over the past few weeks of spring practice.

The Crimson Tide held its second scrimmage Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which was not open to reporters. Here are some things we learned Saturday and trends we’re noticing from the spring.

Plenty of buzz about Justice Haynes

The five-star freshman running back is off to an impressive start. Look no further than what Nick Saban said about him Friday.

“If you are just a guy sitting on a log watching, you would never know he’s a freshman,” Saban said. “So he's a very talented guy. He can make cuts. He can make you miss. He's got some power, good speed. He's a good receiver. So he’s done a really, really good job all spring.”

There’s no lack of buzz out of the scrimmages around Haynes and what he has done in a short time in Tuscaloosa. How the hype translates to games remains to be seen, but Haynes has a shot to make an impact early in a running back rotation filled with talented options.

Even if Jase McClellan ends up being the starter, Alabama might have trouble not getting Haynes into the rotation early and often.

JALEN MILROE: Watching Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's 179 snaps from 2022, here's what we discovered

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Eli Gold, voice of Alabama football, shares latest on his cancer

Offensive line could be offensive backbone

Alabama hasn’t had a top-notch offensive line in a bit. This group could end up playing closer to the high standard of some elite Crimson Tide offensive lines of the past.

All indications out of the scrimmages and the spring are that this offensive line has played well overall. Saban echoed this sentiment when he first noted the offensive line when asked who’s stepping up to provide leadership.

“The offensive line has probably done the best job of, I think, on our team of sort of creating the type of toughness, the type of intangible character that we’d like our team to play with,” Saban said.

Story continues

That’s quite an endorsement from Saban. The question is, who will be the exact starters and where?

Alabama added some talented recruits up front in the most recent class, but the Crimson Tide might not need any of the newbies right away. A starting group of (left to right) Elijah Pritchett, Darrian Dalcourt, Seth McLaughlin, Tyler Booker and JC Latham could make a lot of sense.

That would give Alabama two top-five tackles from the 2022 and 2021 recruiting classes in Pritchett and Latham, per the 247Sports Composite. That would also provide veteran leadership and experience in Dalcourt and McLaughlin. We’ve only seen Dalcourt at center, but his skillset could translate well to guard with the starting experience he does have at center. Then add in Booker, who impressed during his freshman year in 2022 and knows Latham well going back to their days at IMG Academy.

No matter if these are the five starters or someone else steps up, the offensive line has the potential to be a major strength this season.

Good competition at inside linebacker

With the departure of Henry To’oTo’o and Jaylen Moody, Alabama has to fill two starting inside linebacker spots. So far, there seems to be a variety of names in contention.

Deontae Lawson is the most experienced at Alabama, but he hasn’t been practicing this spring because of an injury. If he can return to form once he gets healthy, he figures to have a good shot at one spot. Otherwise, Alabama has a variety of options.

There’s Georgia transfer Trezmen Marshall. Second-year players such as Jihaad Campbell and Shawn Murphy also bring intrigue. There are Kendrick Blackshire and junior-college transfer Justin Jefferson, too.

“Trez Marshall is doing a really good job,” Saban said after the first scrimmage. “He adds some maturity there. The other guys are coming along. They’re all getting better. They’re competing well. We’re moving them around. Shawn Murphy has done a pretty good job. Jihaad Campbell has done a pretty good job, and those guys are kind of rotating in and out of there.”

Whoever ends up starting by the fall remains to be seen, but there seems to be quality competition right now.

Don’t sleep on Kendrick Law

Sure, Alabama has the intriguing new transfer receiver in Malik Benson. Of course, there are the returning starters in Jermaine Burton and Ja’Corey Brooks, too.

Don’t ignore Kendrick Law, though.

Saban brought him up unprompted Saturday after the second scrimmage when discussing who’s stepping up in leadership on offense.

“I certainly think Kendrick Law is one of those guys that’s kind of a tough, hard-nosed, play-hard guy all of the time, and I think he impacts the receiver group,” Saban said.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football takeaways after scrimmage: Justice Haynes creating buzz