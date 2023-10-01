Alabama football suffocates Mississippi State with early running game, takeaways

STARKVILLE, Miss. ‒ Alabama football was running the ball, the defense was forcing turnovers and Nick Saban was ripping some you-know-whats. All is right in Crimson Tide world.

All three elements played a role in Alabama putting together a performance that resulted in the Crimson Tide picking up its first SEC road victory of the season in its first conference trip of the season. Alabama beat Mississippi State 40-17 on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The Crimson Tide extended its winning streak over the Bulldogs to 16 games.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) and Mississippi State (2-3, 0-3).

TERRION ARNOLD: How Lane Kiffin, Jimbo Fisher challenging Terrion Arnold created a staunch cornerback

ELI GOLD: Behind the scenes with Eli Gold in his return to the Alabama football booth after cancer

Alabama football run game crushes Mississippi State defense in first half

The Bulldogs had a much better nationally-ranked rushing defense and than passing defense entering the game. So naturally, Alabama frequently attacked Mississippi State on the ground.

The Crimson Tide didn't even attempt a pass in the first quarter. By halftime, quarterback Jalen Milroe only thrown only five passes. Alabama didn't need much of a passing game, though. Not with how well the running game was working.

Milroe kicked things off with a 53-yard touchdown run as the offensive line walled off the defense and he sped by defenders in the secondary. By the end of the first half, Alabama was averaging 7.4 yards per rush, not counting yardage lost via sacks. The strong running game served as the catalyst for the early lead.

Milroe had two rushing scores in the first half alone. Jase McClellan also gashed the Bulldogs before the break, averaging 5.5 yards per rush and a rushing score of his own.

Defense stuns Will Rogers again

Even in a new offense, the Mississippi State quarterback still had struggles against the Crimson Tide.

Rogers, who had never thrown a touchdown over three Alabama matchups, had difficult cracking the Crimson Tide defense once again during his fourth try. He did finally get a passing touchdown with a 1-yard score. But he had more interceptions. Rogers threw two in the first half alone, one of which resulted in a pick-six via Chris Braswell who rumbled for 28 yards. Then Rogers threw another pick in the fourth quarter to bring his total to eight vs. Alabama.

Good things happen when targeting Amari Niblack

Tight ends are usually difficult for a defense to handle, and when you have one like Niblack, he needs to be used more often than not.

It doesn't take an elite offensive mind to know he needs to get the football. As has often been the case this season, Niblack showed he should be a frequent target of Milroe. In the third quarter alone, Niblack caught all three passes thrown his way for 61 yards.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football stifles Mississippi State with early running game, takeaways