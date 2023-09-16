Alabama football struggles to beat USF and find quarterback stability, offense

Alex Golesh gave Alabama football troubles again this season, but this time he wasn't Tennessee's offensive coordinator like he was in 2022. On Saturday, he was coaching South Florida.

He didn't give Nick Saban's defense all it could handle again this season, but Golesh didn't have near the roster of players he had a season ago. That's what makes this game puzzling. Somehow, with a Group of Five team, Golesh darn near picked up a second win against Alabama in as many seasons.

The Crimson Tide paired uninspiring offense with stout defense but ultimately escaped with a 17-3 victory over South Florida at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Alabama entered the game more than a 30-point favorite.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 10 Alabama (2-1) and South Florida (1-2).

Tyler Buchner gets start for Alabama football, then sputters before Ty Simpson enters

Alabama decided to give Buchner a shot to show what he can do at quarterback after transferring from Notre Dame, and what he showed wasn't inspiring.

Buchner struggled to be accurate and couldn't get much going to start the game on offense. Before the weather delay early in the second quarter, Buchner had completed 4 of 10 passes for 25 yards (40%) and had ran for 11 yards on two carries.

He didn't turn the ball over, but he didn't do much to help Alabama either.

Before Alabama could even reach halftime, Buchner was benched. Ty Simpson replaced him after Buchner had completed 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards with no scores.

Buchner didn't get a whole lot of help from his supporting cast, but he didn't nail his audition either.

Alabama offensive line shows too much inconsistency

The big men up front opened up holes occasionally. See the Roydell Williams 26-yard run in the third quarter or his 1-yard score a few plays later.

Then there were the times that Alabama's linemen got minimal push against South Florida and couldn't get much going in the running game.

For a group that was expected to be bulldozers most of the season up front, the offensive line's frequent inability impose its will gives plenty of reasons to continue to be concerned. And that doesn't even include more lapses in pass protection.

Penalties get in the way ... again

Flags didn't pop up at the rate they did a week ago against Texas, but Alabama found ways to get penalized on big plays once again.

A week after offensive line penalties erased two touchdowns, a special teams holding penalty prevented a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown from cornerback Terrion Arnold. Then a facemask penalty got in the way of a Kool-Aid McKinstry interception in the second half against South Florida.

Then it happened again when Williams scored a rushing touchdown that looked to clinch it late in the fourth quarter for it only to be called back because of holding.

