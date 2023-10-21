Alabama football storms back in second half to beat up Tennessee for rivalry win

One of these days, Alabama football will play a complete game.

One of these days, the Crimson Tide won't put together a half that makes you wonder whether it can win a football game and another half where it looks like it could beat just about anyone.

Saturday wasn't that day, though. Not against Tennessee.

There was no coveted 60-minute effort, but there was a win. At the end of the day, that's all that matters, cardiac well-being of Alabama fans be darned.

Alabama climbed back from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Tennessee 34-20 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) and No. 15 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2).

Alabama football offense starts slow, stomps back in second half

Tennessee's defense is stout and was expected to give Alabama some troubles, but not as many issues as Alabama experienced early.

The Crimson Tide could barely get anything going in the beginning. By halftime, it had managed only one score and struggled to get any kind of consistent ball movement. Two turnovers, multiple sacks surrendered and overall ineptitude at times marred a forgettable first-half performance from Alabama's offense.

Then a different group emerged from the locker room in the second half. Alabama scored on a two-play drive right away with a run from Jase McClellan and a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond, and the offense went from there. A completely different passing game and running game showed up in the second half that allowed Alabama to go on a scoring tear.

Run defense steps up on crucial fourth downs

Tennessee's SEC-leading rushing offense had its moments. But when it mattered, the Alabama defense made plays.

First, there was the stop on fourth-and-inches in the first half. Alabama's offense couldn't capitalize off that stop, but it did in the second. When the Crimson Tide halted another fourth-down run in the second half, Alabama's offense scored to take the lead on the ensuing drive.

The fourth-down stop in the second half was crucial and gave Alabama the juice it needed to go win.

Rushing offense key in second half

After Alabama struggled to get anything going on the ground with only 16 yards in the first half, the Crimson Tide's ground game came alive in the second half. Alabama managed more than 100 yards rushing after halftime alone, and Milroe also made some plays with his legs. McClellan went over 100 yards rushing on the day.

