Will Alabama football still be good in 2024?

While serving as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban created a dynasty, a football program feared by millions. Every season, fans, coaches and players turned their focus to Tuscaloosa to see what Saban and the Tide had going on, so they could do their best impressions of it in hopes that it would bring their program a sliver of the success that Saban’s teams had.

Alabama was the gold standard in college football for nearly the last two decades. Now, fans are wondering if Alabama is still capable of setting the standard.

The transfer portal is as wide open as ever, athletics departments across the nation are unsure of how to safely utilize and manage name, image, likeness deals, mass conference realignment is taking place and the College Football Playoff has expanded to a 12-team format.

While just about every program in college football has to deal with all of that, Alabama now has to also get comfortable with a new head coach roaming the sidelines after Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching.

While there are plenty of doomsday worst-case scenarios that we can entertain, it’s important to remember that, while Saban is no longer at the helm of the team, he left behind an impressively solid foundation: an extremely talented roster, top-of-the-line facilities and a brand that has an aura of success.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach recently wrote his thoughts on the Crimson Tide heading into the 2024 season and believes that, though the pressure and spotlight may seem intimidating, this year’s team has all the makings of one that can make a run and be a contender to win the SEC, make the College Football Playoff and possibly win it all.

“Does any first-year coach face more pressure this season than Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, who has the unenviable job of replacing Nick Saban, perhaps the greatest coach in history? Alabama (No. 5) isn’t going to fall off a cliff simply because Saban is gone. DeBoer has won everywhere he has been — he has a 104-12 record — and took Washington to the CFP National Championship game last season. The offense is going to be fine with quarterback Jalen Milroe, receiver Germie Bernard and tailbacks Jamarion Miller and Justice Haynes leading the way. The Tide face an early stiff test at home against Georgia on Sept. 28 and road games at Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma. But there’s plenty of talent left in Tuscaloosa for DeBoer to take the Tide back to the CFP.”

Alabama kicks off the 2024 regular season with a home matchup against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Until then, we are left guessing how we think the Crimson Tide will perform under Kalen DeBoer.

To answer the question of many fans, “will Alabama football be good in 2024?” there’s no guarantee they will be, but it would be a big surprise if they weren’t.

