Alabama football starting tight end expected to return for 2024

Alabama football tight end CJ Dippre is expected to return for his senior season, The Tuscaloosa News has learned.

Dippre transferred to the Crimson Tide from Maryland this past season and became the tight end who received the most snaps of any on the roster with 524, per Pro Football Focus. The next closest was Robbie Ouzts with 370.

Dippre was primarily used as a blocking tight end in his first season at Alabama. Still, the 6-foot-5, 257-pound tight end from Scranton, Pennsylvania still managed to catch 11 passes for 187 yards.

"I think Coach Saban has put me in the right spots to show what I'm going to do at the next level," Dippre told The Tuscaloosa News at the Rose Bowl.

In his senior season, he will have an opportunity to take on more of a leadership role and could be used more in the passing game depending on what Alabama has back at the position.

"The season's been awesome," Dippre said. "I'm so grateful and blessed to have this opportunity to play for one of the best colleges in the country."

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: What I'm hearing about Alabama football roster changes: Who's staying, going

NFL DRAFT: Alabama football 2024 NFL Draft plans tracker: Who's going pro? Who's staying?

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: CJ Dippre: Alabama football starting tight end set to stay for 2024