Alabama Football: Six early enrollees to join Tide on Friday for Sugar Bowl prep
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to begin practice on Friday in preparation for the Kansas State Wildcats and the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Joining the Crimson Tide on the practice field will be six new faces that are a part of Alabama’s top-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.
Though these prospects will be ineligible to participate in the matchup with the Wildcats, the experience these young players will receive is invaluable.
Currently, Alabama is set to have seven practices in Tuscaloosa before making the trip to New Orleans.
Below is a complete practice schedule and the list of prospects scheduled to join the team on Friday:
Practice schedule
Friday, Dec. 16
Saturday, Dec. 17
Sunday, Dec. 18
Monday, Dec. 19
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Thursday, Dec. 22
Eli Holstein, four-star QB
Michael DeMocker
Wilkin Formby, four-star OT
Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
Hunter Osborne, Four-star DL
Will McLelland-Tuscaloosa News
Miles McVay, four-star OT
Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.
Brayson Hubbard, four-star ATH
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
RyQueze McEldery, four-star OL
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.