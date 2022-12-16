Alabama Football: Six early enrollees to join Tide on Friday for Sugar Bowl prep

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to begin practice on Friday in preparation for the Kansas State Wildcats and the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Joining the Crimson Tide on the practice field will be six new faces that are a part of Alabama’s top-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.

Though these prospects will be ineligible to participate in the matchup with the Wildcats, the experience these young players will receive is invaluable.

Currently, Alabama is set to have seven practices in Tuscaloosa before making the trip to New Orleans.

Below is a complete practice schedule and the list of prospects scheduled to join the team on Friday:

Practice schedule

Friday, Dec. 16

Saturday, Dec. 17

Sunday, Dec. 18

Monday, Dec. 19

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Thursday, Dec. 22

Eli Holstein, four-star QB

Michael DeMocker

Wilkin Formby, four-star OT

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Hunter Osborne, Four-star DL

Will McLelland-Tuscaloosa News

Miles McVay, four-star OT

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Brayson Hubbard, four-star ATH

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

RyQueze McEldery, four-star OL

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire