Alabama football set to play at Oklahoma on Nov. 23, 2024

With the additions of both Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2024, the conference is doing away with the traditional East and West divisions. The Tide’s schedule next season will look much different than years past with five former SEC East opponents, two old West rivals and Oklahoma.

Alabama’s conference schedule for next season already has locked in dates of Georgia on Sept. 28, at Tennessee on Oct. 19, at LSU on Nov. 9 and Auburn on Nov. 30. On X, Alabama football just announced that the the trip to Norman to face the Sooners will be on Nov. 23, one week before the Iron Bowl. In the past, the SEC and Alabama have been known to schedule some “cupcake” games leading up to rivalry weekend, but that will not be the case as of 2024.

It is projected that Jalen Milroe and four out of five starting offensive linemen will return in 2024 giving the Tide a strong chance to compete for another SEC title and Playoff berth. A trip to Norman, OK is something new, but a very attractive blue blood matchup. The last time the two met the Tide handled the Sooners 45-34.

