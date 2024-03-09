Alabama football set to have one of the most dominant O-Line’s in CFB next year

As everyone already knows, things in Tuscaloosa are going to look much different this fall with the legendary Nick Saban no longer on the sideline. Despite all of the changes coming to the football program in 2024, one thing that will not change is winning.

Alabama’s new head coach Kalen Deboer is already one of the three or four best coaches in the sport as he has posted a 25-3 record over the past two years with a national championship appearance, a Sugar Bowl victory and a Pac-12 title with the Washington Huskies. Now, with the resources available to him in the SEC, it will be fun to see what he can do.

With Saban’s departure, there was of course going to be some roster turnover and coaching changes. However, things shook out as well as they probably could have as DeBoer was able to assemble an outstanding staff. It certainly helps that QB Jalen Milroe is staying in town and has a solid offensive line in front of him. The pieces to the puzzle are there.

In fact, Alabama’s offensive line may be one of the best units in all of college football – specifically on the interior. Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts were both key contributors for the Tide as Guard’s in 2023, so it is massive to get them back. The addition of C Parker Brailsford from Washington is the one that Alabama fans are excited about after some major snapping woes a season ago. A great offensive line and Heisman candidate quarterback alone tells me the Tide will be in the thick of the Playoff hunt in 2024.

Alabama’s Interior OL is one of the best position groups in the entire country🐘 pic.twitter.com/xFoG6hcxJc — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire