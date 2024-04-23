Alabama football set to host Arizona State transfer Ed Woods this weekend

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team have been fairly quiet so far in the spring transfer portal cycle. Aside from a few walk-ons deciding to leave and the additions of Kadyn Proctor and Graham Nicholson, Alabama’s roster has remained intact.

Now it appears Coach DeBoer and his staff have zeroed in on another potential portal addition. On Monday, On3 reported that the Crimson Tide will host a visit with Arizona State defensive back Ed Woods.

Woods has played corner and safety over the last couple of seasons for the Sun Devils accumulating 66 tackles, 10 passes defended, and one interception.

Alabama could use the experience of Woods in a secondary that is littered with young but promising talent.

Arizona State safety Ed Woods has officially entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. Alabama will be a school to watch. https://t.co/Cc6wmoEArC — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 22, 2024

