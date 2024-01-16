Alabama football set to hire South Alabama HC Kane Wommack as DC

Kalen Deboer was introduced as the head of the Alabama Crimson Tide Friday evening, but I doubt he has slept a second since then. From retaining players on the current roster to building out his staff, replacing Nick Saban is a ton of work. Despite all of the tasks at hand, DeBoer has been sensational so far.

Getting DeBoer was a massive win for the Tide, but then to find out Ryan Grubb and the entire staff were coming along too was just a dream come true. The Huskies were responsible for the most potent passing attack in the country in 2023 and are a wide receiver’s dream system.

As for the defensive coordinator, that has been a bit more up in the air. The early reports indicated that the Tide were trying to go get Travaris Robinson back from Georgia as the defensive coordinator, but ultimately he remained in Athens.

However, it sounds like DeBoer is getting the guy he wanted all along as Alabama is working out a deal with South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack to take over as the defensive coordinator. The fact that Wommack has head coaching experience is a massive win for DeBoer, but he’s also an outstanding recruiter. DeBoer and Wommack served on the 2019 Indiana staff together so they should mesh quite seamlessly.

It is remarkable how quickly the staff has filled out, and especially how talented it is. DeBoer is doing everything he can and then some to keep the dynasty rolling!

Kalen DeBoer has zeroed in on South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack to be @AlabamaFTBL’s DC and a deal is in the process of being finalized, sources tell me and @ESPNRittenberg. Wommack was previously the DC at Indiana. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 16, 2024

