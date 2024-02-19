Alabama football set to hire Christian Robinson as outside linebackers coach | Reports

The Alabama football coaching staff appears to be complete.

Christian Robinson, the linebackers coach at Baylor, is set to join the Crimson Tide coaching staff as outside linebackers coach, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

Robinson has deep SEC ties, having coached and played in the conference. He spent 2022 with Auburn as linebackers coach and 2018-2021 as Florida's linebackers coach. Before he joined those staffs, Robinson worked as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State (2017), Ole Miss (2015-2016) and Georgia (2013-2014). He played for the Bulldogs in 51 games with 17 starts from 2009-2012.

William Inge, who worked with DeBoer at Indiana, Fresno State and Washington, originally had been reported to be the choice at outside linebackers coach. But it was reported Monday that he will be heading to Tennessee.

Former South Alabama coach Kane Wommack will be the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide and will also coach inside linebackers, UA announced Monday. Other members of the defensive coaching staff include former Buffalo coach Maurice Linguist, former Wisconsin assistant Colin Hitschler and Freddie Roach, who also coached defensive line under Nick Saban.

KALEN DEBOER: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

CHASE GOODBREAD: How Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer held a Nick Saban signing class together | Goodbread

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Christian Robinson: Alabama football OLB coach hire | Reports