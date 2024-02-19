Alabama football set to hire Chris Kapilovic as offensive line coach | Report

Alabama football seems to have found its next offensive line coach in Chris Kapilovic.

The longtime offensive line coach is set to join Kalen DeBoer's staff, ESPN reported Monday. Kapilovic had accepted a job at Baylor coaching the offensive line in December, but he won't coach for the Bears. He spent the 2020 through 2023 season at Michigan State

Kapilovic takes over for Scott Huff who briefly filled the offensive line coach opening under DeBoer before Huff departed with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to the Seattle Seahawks.

Kapilovic served as the assistant head coach/offensive line/run-game coordinator from 2021-2023. That included the 2021 season when running back Kenneth Walker III was second in the country in rushing yards with 1,636, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and tallying 18 rushing touchdowns.

Prior to working at Michigan State, Kapilovic worked as the offensive line/run-game coordinator at Colorado in 2019. Before that, he was the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at North Carolina from 2016-2018.

