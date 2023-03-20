Alabama football set to begin spring practice on Monday

Although the NCAA Tournament has the attention of most sports fans around the nation, Nick Saban and the Alabama football are also set to return to the practice field on Monday to begin spring football activities.

Coach Saban and the Tide will complete 14 practices over a five-week period before wrapping up the spring with the annual A-Day Game on April 22 from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Spring practice storylines will not be in short supply, but the most important story to follow this spring will be the quarterback competition between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.

Click here for a complete breakdown of the spring practice schedule!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire