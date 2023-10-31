Alabama football: See how the future of the Crimson Tide fared during the week of Oct. 27

Alabama football has some of the top commits in the country. Here's a look at how some of the future of the Crimson Tide performed in high school action during the week of Oct. 27.

Sterling Dixon

Spanish Fort (Alabama), Class of 2024, Edge

Performance: The four-star added four tackles with 1.5 for loss in Spanish Fort's win over Murphy. Dixon is now up to 118 total tackles on the season.

Jaime Ffrench

Mandarin (Florida), Class of 2025, WR

Performance: In Mandarin's shutout win last week, Ffrench caught five passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 36 receptions for 816 yards and 10 scores through nine games played.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Gadsden City (Alabama), Class of 2024, CB

Performance: Gadsden City's Kirkpatrick Jr. returned the opening kickoff 80 yards in a 46-0 win over Calera. He added three tackles including one for a loss.

Rico Scott

Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania), Class of 2024, WR

Performance: Scott had another big performance in Bishop McDevitt's 23rd straight win last week. Scott hauled in two touchdowns, including receptions of 40 and 11 yards.

Ryan Williams

Saraland (Alabama), Class of 2025, WR

Performance: The five-star scored three touchdowns in Saraland's win over Theodore. He caught two and threw for one on a double pass play.

