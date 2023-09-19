Alabama football: See how the future of the Crimson Tide fared during the week of Sept. 15

Last week was another big week for Alabama football commitments around the country. Here's a look at how the future of the Crimson Tide performed during the week of Sept. 15.

Antonio Coleman

Saraland (Alabama), Class of 2025

Performance: The Crimson Tide's most recent commit — it was announced last week — in the class of 2025, dominated in Saraland's 49-7 win over Spanish Fort. He ended the night with six total tackles, with two of those being for loss.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Gadsden City (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: Kirkpatrick Jr. had another strong showing in Gadsden City's 63-41 win over Fort Payne. He finished the game with four tackles, two for loss, along with a 40-yard rushing touchdown and a 69-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Quinton Reese

Ramsay (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: Reese is the Crimson Tide's most recent commit in the class of 2024, announcing his commitment last weekend. The three-star linebacker dominated in Ramsay's 49-17 win over Pleasant Grove, finishing the night with 18 total tackles, with two of those for loss. He currently leads the state of Alabama in tackles with 68.

Rico Scott

Bishop McDevitt (Pennysylvania), Class of 2024

Performance: Scott hauled in three catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns in Bishop McDevitt's 68-7 conference-opening win over Palmrya (Pennsylvania).

Sterling Dixon

Spanish Fort (Alabama), Class of 2024

Performance: In Spanish Fort's 49-7 loss to Saraland, the four-star edge finished the game with five total tackles along with a fumble recovery.

