Alabama football: See how the future of the Crimson Tide fared during the week of Sept. 15
Last week was another big week for Alabama football commitments around the country. Here's a look at how the future of the Crimson Tide performed during the week of Sept. 15.
Antonio Coleman
Saraland (Alabama), Class of 2025
Performance: The Crimson Tide's most recent commit — it was announced last week — in the class of 2025, dominated in Saraland's 49-7 win over Spanish Fort. He ended the night with six total tackles, with two of those being for loss.
Four ⭐️ DL Antonio Coleman sporting #Bama gloves fresh off his commitment earlier this week #RollTide pic.twitter.com/lip4Q0f8Qx
— Brandon Howard (@BHoward_11) September 15, 2023
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Gadsden City (Alabama), Class of 2024
Performance: Kirkpatrick Jr. had another strong showing in Gadsden City's 63-41 win over Fort Payne. He finished the game with four tackles, two for loss, along with a 40-yard rushing touchdown and a 69-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
🏡📞 #GTG @gctitansfb pic.twitter.com/IUEAhlwXxR
— Dre Kirkpatrick jr (@KirkpatrickDre) September 16, 2023
LOOKING AT ALABAMA'S OL BEFORE OLE MISS: What changes, if any, need to be made on Alabama football's offensive line?
JALEN MILROE NAMED STARTING QB: Why Nick Saban named Jalen Milroe Alabama football's starting quarterback ahead of Ole Miss
Quinton Reese
Ramsay (Alabama), Class of 2024
Performance: Reese is the Crimson Tide's most recent commit in the class of 2024, announcing his commitment last weekend. The three-star linebacker dominated in Ramsay's 49-17 win over Pleasant Grove, finishing the night with 18 total tackles, with two of those for loss. He currently leads the state of Alabama in tackles with 68.
👀"Week 4 Top 15 Tackle Leaders" (Alabama)@MaxPreps
* New Tackle Leader: @qb_reese@MarquelP33 @DjCaffey@AllgoodMalachi1 @Tytan_Rich
Zane Smith
Sterling Dixon@carter_tinker @YvesPonder@BrandonPurifoy9
Blake Peterson@GavynBaker13
Ray Albright@BrayBowers
Jaxon Hicks… pic.twitter.com/E34jfROh33
— Hall-Tech Sports (@HallTechSports1) September 18, 2023
Rico Scott
Bishop McDevitt (Pennysylvania), Class of 2024
Performance: Scott hauled in three catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns in Bishop McDevitt's 68-7 conference-opening win over Palmrya (Pennsylvania).
Class of 2024 WR Rico Scott (Bishop McDevitt - PA) #Alabama commit https://t.co/Sl5jfGDab1 @Preps_247 @Rico_Scott1 pic.twitter.com/N7KVAtHX3w
— EdOBrien247 (@EdOBrienCFB) September 15, 2023
Sterling Dixon
Spanish Fort (Alabama), Class of 2024
Performance: In Spanish Fort's 49-7 loss to Saraland, the four-star edge finished the game with five total tackles along with a fumble recovery.
Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football commit top performances from the week of Sept. 15